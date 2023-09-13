OCCRP exposes corrupt families in Kyrgyzstan

In a seemingly ordinary, albeit high-end Kyrgyz wedding ceremony, a young couple named Alanur and Bakai took center stage, surrounded by music, lights, and traditional customs. However, the significance of this event lies in their family backgrounds. Alanur’s father is Khabibula Abdukadyr, a secretive tycoon accused of colluding with corrupt Kyrgyz customs officials to establish a trade monopoly over Chinese goods flowing into Central Asia. Bakai’s father is Raimbek Matraimov, a shadowy political operator who once held a top position in Kyrgyzstan’s customs service and was exposed, pleaded guilty to corruption, and faced US sanctions.

This newly obtained footage not only confirms economic ties but reveals familial connections between the Abdukadyr and Matraimov families. Attendees included Khabibula Abdukadyr, Raimbek Matraimov’s wife Uulkan Turgunova, and a man believed to be Raimbek’s brother, Iskender Matraimov. These images mark the first public joint appearance of prominent members from both families.

The lavish event featured performances by well-known Central Asian singers and musical groups, further underscoring the hosts’ significant influence. Even Kyrgyzstan’s then-ambassador to Uzbekistan, Ibragim Junusov, attended, singing along with the Soviet-era Uzbek band Yalla.

Rumors of the impending wedding emerged in Kyrgyz media in February 2021, with vague details surfacing throughout the year. Bakai Matraimov and Alanur Khabibula could not be reached for comment, and neither Raimbek Matraimov nor Khabibula Abdukadyr responded to requests for comment.

The Abdukadyr-Matraimov alliance was first exposed by OCCRP, RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz service Azattyk, and the Kyrgyz news site Kloop in 2019, revealing Matraimov’s alleged use of his customs position to help Abdukadyr establish a lucrative trade monopoly in exchange for kickbacks. The investigation was based on evidence provided by someone claiming to have laundered hundreds of millions of dollars in resulting profits for Abdukadyr.

The reporting also uncovered business ties, such as the construction of the Olive Residence in Dubai by Matraimov’s wife Uulkan Turgunova and one of Khabibula Abdukadyr’s brothers, Maimaitili Hadeer. While the Abdukadyr family did not respond substantively to the investigation, Matraimov denied wrongdoing, eventually withdrawing a libel lawsuit against reporters.

Subsequent investigations delved into the Matraimov family’s lavish lifestyle, continued influence in Kyrgyz customs, and political sway. The reporting prompted demonstrations in Kyrgyzstan and played a role in the nullification of election results and the formation of a new government.

Raimbek Matraimov later admitted to corruption and a scheme involving customs clearance for Chinese trucks. He paid $24 million in compensation to the government and received a US$3,000 fine, although the verdict did not directly name Abdukadyr as a beneficiary.

Despite these developments, the business relationship between the Matraimovs and the Abdukadyr family continues. Uulkan Turgunova, opposite the Olive Residence in Dubai, acquired another plot for $3 million, where Khabibula Abdukadyr and his brother Alimbek Palvan are developing a 29-story residential tower. This project is part of a broader investigation that exposes the extensive assets and investments amassed by the Abdukadyr family across Central Asia.

The ties between these two families, solidified by the wedding ceremony, underline the ongoing challenges posed by corruption and the persistence of corrupt networks in Kyrgyzstan.