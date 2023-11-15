Pakistanis call for boycott of ‘Israeli and Jewish products’

Anti-Semitism and hatred towards Christians, Jews and Hindus is in DNA of every Pakistani national, while its notorious spy agency Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) has not only been funding and giving training to members of mega-terror outfit Hamas as well as other Palestinian terror groups, including Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ). But now, following October 7, 2023 Hamas pogrom in Israel, pro-Hamas Pakistani nationals, with the active collaboration of Palestinians and are pushing forward a nefarious global campaign on social media and on the ground calling for the boycott of “Israeli and Jewish products”.

Quoting a report published in Urdu daily Roznama Mashriq on November 7, 2023, the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) said the Pakistani newspaper claimed the sale of “18 Jewish products” allegedly manufactured by Jewish-owned companies declined by 50 percent in Peshawar and other areas of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. According to Urdu daily Roznama Mashriq – this reduction in sales was a result of a social media campaign against Jewish companies.

It said, “In the second week of November, one of the largest banks of Pakistan, Bank Alfalah, was accused of supporting Israel after it issued an internal memo to its branches instructing them not to accept any donations into the account of the Embassy of Palestine. The bank’s memo, noting the Pakistani rupee and US dollar accounts of the Palestine Embassy, stated: “With immediate effect, all BAFL Branches are advised not to accept any donation funds”.

Orya Maqbool Jan, a senior Pakistani writer known for his ultra-Islamist and support for jihadist organizations including Al Qaeda, Islamic State (ISIS), Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Hamas, Houthis and the Taliban seems to have triggered the boycott of Bank Al-Falah as he tweeted in Urdu stating: “Does the State Bank of Pakistan, which is the controller of all banks, take orders from Israel? A scheduled bank has issued a circular that no donation be accepted in the account of the Palestinian Embassy. The police’s violence on those raising protests in favor of Palestine was already a matter of shame”. Subsequently, Pakistani users on ‘X’ platform launched a campaign using the hashtag #BoycottBankAlFalah despite the fact that the bank clarified that any donation can be given into a designated account for the specific purpose.

Pakistani actor, host, and singer Mishi Khan posted a two-minute video urging people to boycott Bank Al-Falah stating: “Allah’s curse will be upon banks like these”.

Komail Ahmad Muaviah, an ‘X’ user describing himself as a “fundamental Muslim” wrote: “Bank Al-Falah refuses to collect donations for Palestine. Take your money out of these haramkhors [haram eaters] so that they also realize”.

Another Pakistani woman named Ayesha wrote: “Bank Al-Falah has refused to collect donations for Muslims of Palestine. I am completely boycotting Bank Al-Falah starting today. By keeping our money, they become Pharaoh; They follow their own will, this will not work now…”.

Self-proclaimed journalist, model and businessman Sajid Usmani tweeted: “After withdrawing all my money I have given an application to them today for my account to be closed”.

According to Pakistani English daily The News:

In a show of support for oppressed Palestinian Muslims, the legal fraternity staged a rally and called for a boycott of Israeli products.

Under the banner of the “Labbaik Al-Quds Rally”, lawyers marched from the district bar room up to Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Chowk, denouncing Israeli aggression and expressing unity with the Palestinian Muslims.

Addressing the demonstrators at the Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Chowk, District Mansehra Bar Association president Mohammad Rafique Yusuf Advocate, general secretary Azhar Sajjad advocate, and others said that the centrality of Al-Quds to the Muslim Ummah and the significance of Al-Aqsa Mosque as the first Qibla.

The legal community called upon all Islamic countries, including Pakistan, to economically boycott Israel and its products. They asked Muslim rulers to stand with the oppressed Palestinian Muslims and the resistance fighters of Hamas during the challenging times.

TLP terms Jihad the only solution to the suffering of Palestinians: The treatment of Palestinian Muslims by Israeli oppressors demands a resolute response in the shape of Jihad, stated speakers at “Labbaik Al-Quds Rally”, organized by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP)…

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) speakers said: “Jihad is the only solution to the suffering of Palestinians”.

Another Pakistani national on November 5, 2023 joined the campaign for boycott of “Israeli and Jewish products” and posted a TikTok video featuring products to be boycotted. The video featured brands such as Puma, Netflix, Coca Cola, Pepsi, Fanta etcetera.

The video included Urdu text that read: “These are popular Israeli products that many of us unintentionally purchase and become partners in the massacre of Palestinian Muslim brothers. At least sitting at home take part in this Jihad”.

On November 3, 2023, a verified X user Sajid Usmani posted an image containing a list of Israeli products in Urdu language with the caption “Boycott Israeli products”. The image included a message in Urdu, stating: “If we cannot go to Palestine and wage jihad, then by boycotting these products, we can at least provide evidence of the dignity of our faith. The weapons used on innocent Palestinians are purchased with your money”.

The image carries a long list of “Israeli products”, from tea leaves and cooking oil to sanitary pads and ice creams, dishwashing soaps and chocolates, to diapers and spices used in South Indian cooking. The brands include Lipton, Lays, Nutalia, KitKat, KFC, McDonalds, Pamper, L’Oreal, Johnson and Johnson, Nestle, and Maggie noodles.

On November 9. 2023, another Pakistani named Sohera Aslam posted a picture with the caption “support your own economy for once, boycott Israeli products” to encourage the embrace of Pakistani products and the boycott of “Israeli products”.

A Muslim Pakistani woman named Sadaf Fatima in a post wrote: “Being a Muslim and Pakistani I boycott Israeli products. I requested all please boycott Jewish products and prove you are Muslim, Pakistani and you have faith and you support Palestine. Not being a Muslim but being a human”.

Another X user shared a video with the hashtags boycottisraelbrands, encouraging the boycott of “companies that support Israel”.

On November 9, 2023, K. M. Mughal posted a video on Twitter with the caption “Boycott Israel and USA products”. The video urged the boycott of well-known brands like KFC, Aquafina water, and Nestle, etc. He wrote: “My dear Muslim brothers… if you want to do something for Palestine, please boycott Israeli products”.

On November 7, 2023, Blood Donors Pakistan, posted a picture depicting a tower of blocks with the names of reportedly Jewish-owned brands written on each block collapsing. The image symbolized the call to “boycott Israeli brands” and featured a hand reaching to remove the McDonald’s block.

However, an Indian social media user responded to the Pakistani boycott campaign, saying: “Pakistanis are trying to show that by pretending to boycott Pepsi, they are with Palestine in the Israel-Palestine war, while on the other hand, the Pakistani cricket team promotes Pepsi on its jersey because money comes from there. Yes, Pakistanis will mortgage Islam for money”.