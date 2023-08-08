Pakistan’s political landscape: Imran Khan’s disqualification and the path ahead

The much-anticipated news arrived over the weekend, confirming a long-expected event that had been a topic of discussion among analysts for a while. Imran Khan’s disqualification and subsequent arrest in the Toshakhana case were swiftly executed by the authorities. As the “PTI chairman’s arrest” unfolded and his journey to Islamabad was broadcasted throughout the day, the nation’s television channels were abuzz.

Imran Khan, once an influential political figure, now finds himself behind bars, a development met with a somewhat muted reaction, as many had anticipated this outcome. Forecasts about the duration of his imprisonment lean toward a lengthy stay, given the multitude of cases against him and the apparent conviction by those presiding over these legal proceedings.

Simultaneously, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has played a role in weakening the already fragile democratic structure. Its latest contribution was the swift acceptance of the new census during an urgent session of the Council of Common Interests. This acceptance has led to the announcement that elections will have to wait until new delimitations are carried out, introducing a significant degree of uncertainty. Drawing from past instances of election postponements in provinces like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, there is no guarantee that elections will proceed even after delimitations are completed.

It’s plausible that elections will coincide with shifts in critical variables. Economic fluctuations, changes in the establishment’s stance, voters’ preferences, the PDM alliance’s weakening, or external pressures could all impact the election schedule. The constitutional provisions regarding the timing of elections seem as malleable as they were during General Musharraf’s regime. While Imran Khan’s immediate fate and the election timeline remain central, this situation brings forth several observations that shed light on the broader picture.

Pervasive instability

Pakistan’s political landscape has swung between two extremes for the better part of a decade. Alternating between periods of martial law and democratic governance, the nation’s stability remains in flux. While the notion of formal declarations cannot be entirely dismissed, the current situation echoes events from 2017-18, when a popular leader was disqualified, and his party’s electoral victory was curtailed. However, history has shown that such situations can be reversed, as evidenced by the PTI’s return to power in 2022 after being ousted and then reinstated. This cyclical pattern raises speculation about the PTI’s potential resurgence within a few years.

A return to the past

There are echoes of the 1990s, a time when governments were dismissed, parties were cast aside and reinstated within remarkably short spans. This, combined with economic challenges, portends a destabilization of the system. If extended periods of power for civil-military alliances or administrations are unlikely, the stability essential for economic growth could remain elusive.

Party dynamics and shifts

In an environment of truncated political stability, a new version of the “minus-one” formula has emerged. The disqualification of Nawaz Sharif in 2017 did not deter his party’s participation in the 2018 elections, which eventually led to their return to power in 2022. This pattern is projected to affect the PTI as well. Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the core committee might navigate the party through the election while Imran Khan remains sidelined and disqualified. This approach may reinforce the perception of establishment influence in shaping political outcomes, further intensifying instability.

In addition, the parliamentary system seems paralyzed and unresponsive. Parliament’s role as a check on the government has dwindled, and legislation is expedited under party leadership with limited resistance. Decision-making appears driven by factors other than the well-being of citizens or voters. This trend persisted during the PTI era and continues today. While some legislation benefits public interests, their implementation is compromised by a frail system.

The disconnect between the executive and the legislature, coupled with the electorate’s growing disillusionment with the parliamentary process, paints a concerning picture. Despite withdrawing from the National Assembly and dissolving two provincial legislatures, the PTI remains a popular choice, underscoring the public’s discontent with the status quo.

This confluence of factors raises questions about the future of Pakistan’s parliamentary system and its ability to assert itself against the executive branch. As the nation navigates these uncertainties, one thing remains clear: Pakistan’s political landscape is far from stable, and its path forward remains fraught with challenges.