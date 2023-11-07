Palestinian PFLP calls to set fire to US-European embassies

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) a Palestinian terrorist group designated by the US Department of State on November 6, 2023 through a press release in Arabic called for the Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas and other leaders to boycott visits by American officials and sever all ties with the United States, declaring the country an enemy and mandatorily be targeted, just like Israel. Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) in a report said.

It may be mentioned here that the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) was designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the US State Department. It is a secular Palestinian Marxist-Leninist and revolutionary socialist organization which belong to the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) although it considers both the Fatah-led government in the West Bank and the Hamas government in the Gaza Strip illegal since neither has held elections for years.

The November 6 statement calls on the PA leadership to “completely boycott” US officials and not engage with any initiatives they advance, calling the officials “criminals whose hands are stained with the blood of the children, women, and elderly of our people in the Gaza Strip”.

Asserting that the “heinous crimes” which Israel commits in the Gaza Strip are carried out “in complete partnership and full coordination with the American administration”, the PFLP further declares that “the American plans to create a new entity in the Strip or to transfer the Strip to [the control] of an administration which is not wanted and accepted by the Palestinian people are rejected and will be foiled by our people”.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine further asserts that because the US administration “is a partner with the occupation in its aggression against the Palestinian people and supports it [i.e. Israel] politically and militarily with the most powerful internationally banned weapons”, it “must be dealt with and targeted with all forms of resistance, just like the Zionist entity”.

With respect to the Palestinian Authority, the PFLP calls for it only to boycott the US and refrain from meeting with its officials, which would be considered “a legitimization of the aggression and a marketing of the plans hostile to our people”.

It should be noted that PA president Mahmoud Abbas (Abu Mazen) met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the West Bank on November 5, while a senior PA official attended a summit together with Blinken and several Arab leaders in Amman on the previous day.

In a November 3 statement in Arabic and English, the PFLP declared that “America has unleashed the utmost Zionist evil and must pay the price for it”, claiming that “American and European cover” for Israel’s actions has “unleashed the greatest evils and types of brutality that the world has ever known”. The statement called for a “popular uprising that burns the embassies of the aggression states and their interests and bases in the region”, warning that “those who support, direct, arm, and unleash this brutality” may not be negotiated with, and that there is “no escape from confronting them and making them pay the price for their crimes”.

On November 4, the PFLP condemned the Arab governments attending that day’s summit with the “Foreign Minister of the American aggression”, urging them to “make room for the Arab nations to respond to this aggressive American insolence and arrogance” and to take “meaningful action to immediately stop the aggression and genocidal war” in Gaza.

It further demanded that Arab powers “pressure and intensify the struggle against the embassies and interests of the countries of the aggression, in the Arab world and worldwide”, and “raise popular action to new levels”.

Meanwhile, MEMRI in another report said, as the war led by Hamas and the Palestinian factions against Israel in the Gaza Strip continues, following the October 7, 2023 merciless attack by Hamas on Israeli army bases and communities, the spokesman of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades in Hebron announced his group’s intention to join the fight against Israel and perpetrate suicide attacks on its territory. A statement issued on November 5, 2023, by the Khalil Al-Rahman Brigade that belongs to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, which is the military wing of the Fatah organization, said that Abu Al-Rae’d Jandal, the spokesman for the Khalil Al-Rahman Brigades and the “military units”, declared the following:

“The West Bank will not stand idly by; our brigades will set the entire country on fire – in every place and alleyway. Suicide attacks are on the brigades’ tables. The decision to carry them out will be made in accordance with the assessments of the operatives of our resistance who will determine the time and the place.

“The occupation will see the flames of fire in Tel Aviv, Haifa, Jaffa, and in every place. It never anticipated that “the falcons of the brigades” would reach it”.

On its Telegram channel, the Khalil Al-Rahman Brigade shared a poster of the charred remains of buses with the text, “Suicide attacks are on the table”.

The Khalil Al-Rahman Brigade Telegram channel was opened on October 12, 2023, and as of this writing it had 1,240 followers. On the day it first appeared, the brigade posted a message urging “the multitudes of our brave Palestinian people, residents of the West Bank”, to unite and rise up to help the residents of Gaza. According to the post, the Khalil Al-Rahman Brigade belongs to the Al-Asefa Army that is commanded by the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades.

A statement posted by the Khalil Al-Rahman Brigade on October 13, 2023, declares that additional groups that are active in the Hebron area, such as the Beit Ummar Brigade, the Sa’ir Martyrs’ Brigade, and the Bani Na’im Brigade, among others, are under the command of the Khalil Al-Rahman Brigade and cooperate in a joint operations room.