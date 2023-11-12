Palestinian terrorist group ‘PFLP’ calls for attacking US, European embassies and bases

On November 6, 2023, Palestinian terrorist outfit the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) issued a press release in Arabic, calling for the Palestinian Authority (PA) leadership to boycott visits by American officials and sever all ties with the US, declaring the country an enemy which “must be targeted, just like Israel”, MEMRI said in a report.

It may be mentioned here that the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine is designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the US State Department, is a Palestinian Marxist–Leninist and revolutionary socialist organization which belongs to the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), although it considers both the Fatah-led government in the West Bank and the Hamas government in the Gaza Strip illegal since neither has held elections for years.

Through its November 6 statement, PFLP called on the PA leadership to “completely boycott” US officials and not engage with any initiatives they advance, calling the officials “criminals whose hands are stained with the blood of the children, women, and elderly of our people in the Gaza Strip”.

Asserting that the “heinous crimes” which Israel commits in the Gaza Strip are carried out “in complete partnership and full coordination with the American administration,” the PFLP further declares that “the American plans to create a new entity in the Strip or to transfer the Strip to [the control] of an administration which is not wanted and accepted by the Palestinian people are rejected and will be foiled by our people”.

The PFLP further asserts that because the US administration “is a partner with the occupation in its aggression against the Palestinian people and supports it [i.e. Israel] politically and militarily with the most powerful internationally banned weapons”, it “must be dealt with and targeted with all forms of resistance, just like the Zionist entity.” With respect to the PA, the PFLP calls for it only to boycott the US and refrain from meeting with its officials, which would be considered “a legitimization of the aggression and a marketing of the plans hostile to our people”.

It should be noted that PA president Mahmoud Abbas (Abu Mazen) met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the West Bank on November 5, while a senior PA official attended a summit together with Blinken and several Arab leaders in Amman on the previous day.

In a November 3, 2023 statement in Arabic and English, the PFLP declared that “America has unleashed the utmost Zionist evil and must pay the price for it”, claiming that “American and European cover” for Israel’s actions has “unleashed the greatest evils and types of brutality that the world has ever known”.

The statement called for a “popular uprising that burns the embassies of the aggression states and their interests and bases in the region”, warning that “those who support, direct, arm, and unleash this brutality” may not be negotiated with, and that there is “no escape from confronting them and making them pay the price for their crimes”.

On November 4, the PFLP condemned the Arab governments attending that day’s summit with the “Foreign Minister of the American aggression”, urging them to “make room for the Arab nations to respond to this aggressive American insolence and arrogance” and to take “meaningful action to immediately stop the aggression and genocidal war” in Gaza. It further demanded that Arab powers “pressure and intensify the struggle against the embassies and interests of the countries of the aggression, in the Arab world and worldwide”, and “raise popular action to new levels”.