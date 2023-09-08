In a turn of events that has captured international attention, Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan, the recently dismissed Deputy Attorney General (DAG) of Bangladesh, has claimed refuge at the US embassy in Dhaka. The startling revelation came to light when Bhuiyan informed The Daily Star via a text message.

The message read, “I am at the American embassy, along with my whole family, for shelter. There are police personnel outside. I was sacked today … Over the last four-five days, I was being threatened on my Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. This government repays love with imprisonment. I don’t have a US visa; I somehow managed to leave home with just three bags and my three daughters, and am sitting here. Pray for us.”

In recent times, there has been a surge in claims from certain quarters in Bangladesh alleging cyber intrusions. Notably, a report on a claim by a self-proclaimed Bangladeshi journalist who asserted that their Facebook account had been compromised. This latest episode involving DAG Imran Ahmed Bhuiyan, seeking refuge at the US embassy in Dhaka, appears to be an extension of this staged narrative. Critics argue that such incidents, whether it’s the alleged hacking or the sensational embassy refuge, are strategically staged dramas, designed to tarnish the image of the ruling Awami League and gain sympathy amidst the political and social tumult in the country.

The backdrop to this dramatic episode can be traced back to September 4th when DAG Imran publicly announced his refusal to endorse a statement from the attorney general’s office. This statement was in response to a letter from global dignitaries concerning the trial proceedings of Nobel Laureate Prof Yunus. Law Minister Anisul Haq was quick to label this act as a breach of discipline, leading to a directive from the attorney general’s office that required all law officers to seek permission before addressing the media.

“Nobel Laureate” prof. Yunus has been already exposed by Blitz for his controversial connection.

The situation escalated when, earlier today, the law minister confirmed Bhuiyan’s dismissal during a press interaction at the Akhaura Junction Railway Station in Brahmanbaria.

However, the narrative takes a sensational twist when viewed through the lens of political maneuverings and international intrigue. Observers have noted the seemingly nonchalant demeanor of DAG’s daughter, her smile reminiscent of someone embarking on a leisurely vacation rather than seeking asylum.

The crux of the matter lies in the intricate web of relationships and affiliations. DAG Imran is known to be a close associate of the controversial Nobel Laureate Yunus.

Our recent revelations have linked Yunus to clandestine business ventures and associations with contentious figures, most notably Jeffrey Epstein. Critics argue that under Yunus’s influence, DAG Imran is orchestrating this entire episode as a theatrical display to divert attention and sow chaos in the lead-up to the forthcoming elections in Bangladesh.

Given that there are no formal charges, conspiracies, or legal proceedings against DAG Imran in Bangladesh, it becomes evident that the US embassy in Dhaka will likely deny his request for shelter. With no credible threat to his life or any criminal charges against him, the embassy would find no grounds to grant asylum. Many believe that this act is a mere display of folly by the former DAG, staging this drama under the guidance of Yunus.

An official to the US Department of the State said, “We are still looking into it, and till now nothing can be said. … no cases or charges against him… Maybe we shall come up with a statement in this regard. There is no probation for granting asylum or refuge to any individual. And most likely his request will be refused.”

Also, from the US Embassy, the dismissed DAG is speculated to approach one of the European embassies, with the Swedish embassy being a likely destination for asylum. Insider information suggests that he is making these moves under the guidance of an editor from a prominent English daily in Dhaka.