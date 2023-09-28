Potential implications of US visa policy

The US visa policy for Bangladesh has recently come into effect, and its impact is generating significant attention. This policy was initially announced in connection with the 12th Jatiyo Sangsad (National Parliament) elections, and its rhetoric appears to overshadow the much-discussed national parliament election in Bangladesh.

On May 24, 2023, the United States unveiled its visa policy, which officially took effect on September 22, 2023. In a press statement on September 22, the US Embassy in Dhaka’s spokesperson, Matthew Miller, declared, “Today, the State Department is taking steps to impose visa restrictions on Bangladeshi individuals responsible for or involved in undermining Bangladesh’s democratic election process. These individuals include law enforcers, members of the ruling party, and members of the political opposition”. This means that both government and opposition party members are subject to these visa restrictions.

The imposition of such visa policies by the United States raises questions about the extent of its involvement in the affairs of an independent sovereign nation. It is imperative to consider the factors at play both internally and externally. One dimension of this issue relates to America’s pursuit of maintaining influence in South Asia and other regions. Additionally, Bangladesh holds a crucial position in geopolitical strategy, acting as a bridge between South and South East Asia.

Reflecting on the history of US involvement in South Asia, one cannot ignore its role during Bangladesh’s Liberation War under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. In this context, B.Z. Khasru’s research book titled “Myths and Facts Bangladesh Liberation War: How India, US, China, and USSR shaped the outcome”, published in 2010, provides valuable insights. This book delves into the mystery surrounding the 1971 South Asian War (Bangladesh Liberation War), shedding light on its causes, conduct, and the influence of world powers on its outcome.

Donald Lu, the US Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, discussed various aspects of the visa policy in a media interview. He stated, “We have said from the beginning that we will not disclose the names of those who will be subject to visa bans under this policy”. Under US law, any visa records, including those not issued to anyone, are confidential information.

Lu further elaborated, “All I can say is that since this policy was announced, we have closely monitored the situation. After a thorough review of the evidence, we have imposed visa restrictions on law enforcement agencies, members of the ruling party, and members of opposition political parties”. He emphasized that the visa policy aims to be a constructive partner for the people of Bangladesh by reducing violence and preventing activities that obstruct free and fair elections.

Donald Lu’s statement specifically alludes to the BNP-Jamaat alliance, which has a history of instigating violence in the country. This violence includes acts of terror, arson, rape, and looting during anti-government protests in 2014, as well as similar incidents in 2001.

Lu also emphasized that this principle applies not only to Election Day but to the entire democratic election process. Although the election date remains unknown, it is clear that the electoral process is already underway. The United States shares the same objective as the people of Bangladesh: a peaceful, free, and fair election.

The US visa policy has elicited adverse reactions among the public, particularly among government supporters. Libya, Iraq, and South America have experienced similar anti-American sentiments due to past actions.

The timing of this visa policy announcement raises questions. It appears to be a preemptive measure aimed at ensuring fair and peaceful elections. While the visa policy may not dictate BNP’s participation in the elections, it could influence their decision post-election. If BNP chooses violent means to disrupt the elections, as it has in the past, it could once again face US visa restrictions.

However, this visa policy could inadvertently fuel greater aggression, inflexibility, or enthusiasm among certain groups, which may prove counterproductive. It could also push some individuals towards pro-Chinese and pro-Russian sentiments.

In May of this year, the United States imposed visa restrictions on several African countries, including Nigeria, Uganda, and Somalia, following their elections. The effectiveness of these visa bans in these countries remains a topic of debate. Somalia is the only country where sanctions have shown some effect, leading to improvements in the electoral system. Somalia faces various challenges, including political chaos, drought, poverty, and militancy, making it difficult to hold timely elections.

The US also maintains visa restrictions on citizens of North Korea, Iran, China, and Russia, with these countries imposing counter-sanctions on various US individuals and officials. These actions raise questions among informed circles about whether the US visa policy constitutes a threat to the sovereignty of an independent nation.

What lies behind the US visa policy? How should the people of Bangladesh perceive it? Historically, visa bans have not led to regime changes by the United States. These questions, along with the broader implications of the visa policy, warrant thoughtful consideration.