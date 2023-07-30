Potential progress in Saudi-Israel relations

In a recent development, US President Joe Biden hinted at the possibility of a deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel after productive talks between his national security advisor and Saudi officials in Jeddah. While speaking at an event in Maine, Biden mentioned that there is a potential “rapprochement” underway, though he refrained from providing further details about the prospective agreement.

The US administration has been actively working to achieve a historic agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel for several months. However, the Saudis have been hesitant and resistant to the idea of normalization with Israel, despite the efforts made by US officials.

A probable aspect of the deal under consideration is a mutual security pact between the United States and Saudi Arabia, which would involve Saudi Arabia formally normalizing its relations with Israel. The possibility of such an agreement was reported by New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman. Biden’s trusted aide, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, recently visited Jeddah along with Middle East envoy Brett McGurk to discuss the potential for a normalization deal.

The US sees the success of this agreement as feasible, drawing parallels to similar agreements brokered by former President Donald Trump’s administration. These agreements, known as the 2020 Abraham Accords, led to the normalization of relations between Israel and countries like Morocco, Sudan, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed enthusiasm for the prospect of an Israeli-Saudi deal. He believes that such an agreement could lead to significant economic and strategic benefits for all parties involved, while also dealing a blow to Iran. Netanyahu sees the agreement as a pivotal moment in history, potentially bringing an end to the long-standing Arab-Israeli conflict and allowing for the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

However, potential challenges lie ahead for such an agreement. Thomas Friedman’s column suggested that Israel might have to make certain concessions as part of the deal. This could include committing to never annex portions of the West Bank and halting any settlement construction beyond the built-up areas of existing Israeli communities. Additionally, there might be expectations for Israel to transfer parts of Area C in the West Bank, currently under Israeli military and civilian rule, to areas A and B, which are under Palestinian Authority control. Netanyahu’s government is unlikely to agree to these steps, which could pose obstacles to the overall progress of the agreement.

Despite the challenges, the US administration remains optimistic about the possibility of achieving this historic breakthrough in US-Saudi-Israeli relations. The international community closely watches the developments, hoping for a peaceful resolution to longstanding conflicts in the region.