Pro-Hamas hooligans flex muscle inside US Senate

Pro-Hamas and anti-Israel hooligans repeatedly interrupted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on October 31 as he delivered testimony to a Senate committee on the administration’s emergency funding request for Israel and Ukraine. As Blinken sought to give opening remarks, the pro-Hamas hooligans called for a “cease-fire now” and the US supported a “massacre” in Gaza.

An unidentified hooligan shouted – “Cease-fire now. Where is your pride in America”!

According to the USA Today, the group of more than a dozen pro-Hamas and anti-Israel hooligans were identified to be associated with a group named ‘CodePink’ raised red-color painted hands in the air and held several placards including – “From Palestine to Mexico, all the walls have got to go”.

According to MSN, one of the pro-Hamas hooligans even shouted saying “Blinken, you have blood on your hands. Murdered!”

Although such notoriety of pro-Hamas hooligans was even worse than the January 6, 2021 mob attack on the US Capitol, the Biden administration is yet to initiate any visible action against these culprits. Moreover, one of the key agendas of these pro-Hamas hooligans was to force the US to let hundreds of thousands of Hamas terrorists continue entering the country through compromised border security and ultimately turn the United States into an Islamic state. Similarly, pro-Hamas hooligans are flexing muscles in other Western nations, including Germany and Britain thus compelling law enforcement agencies in collaborating with these thugs in their pro-jihadist acts.

During testimony, senators pressed Blinken on the delivery of humanitarian aid and whether it was being diverted by Hamas, the terrorist group that governs over the Gaza Strip. The secretary of state said the US has not received reports from the United Nations or Israel of diversions and it is tracking the situation closely.

More than 50 trucks of relief are entering the Gaza Strip, Blinken said, and the US is seeking to raise that to 100 trucks by the end of this week. But aid organizations previously sent 500-800 trucks a day in, Blinken testified.

“Can I promise you and this committee that there will be 100 percent delivery to the designated recipients? No. There will inevitably be some spillage”, Blinken said.

“The overwhelming – overwhelming majority of the assistance thus far is getting to people who need it. And we need more”.

Antony Blinken further said, the US has provided US$1.6 billion in assistance to the Palestinians over the course of the administration, and it is pushing its partners and allies to step up their support.

Why are Hamas and Palestinian terrorists demanding ceasefire now? It is because, counterterrorist measures of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are succeeding in eliminating key figures of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other terrorist entities in Gaza. At the same time, through ceasefire, Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups need to take a breathing time so that they can reorganize fresher attacks on Israel.

The US has opposed a cease-fire but says it could support temporary humanitarian “pauses” that would allow aid to flow into certain communities and hostages and civilians to leave the country safely.

Israel says that approximately 240 people are being held hostage by Hamas.

The US has said that at least 10 Americans are among the captives.

Blinken shared in gruesome detail the slaughter of civilians, including families and children, in Israel by militants during the October 7 Hamas pogrom as he reaffirmed US support for Israel’s military defense.

“No nation could tolerate that”, he said of the slaying.

It may be mentioned here that Republicans have sought to separate Israeli aid from Ukrainian aid with Congressional Republicans unveiling a US$14.3 billion standalone measure.