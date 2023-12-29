Pro-Pakistan BNP turns violently angry at India and Hindus

Pro-Pakistan and ultra-Islamist Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has turned violently angry at India for not withdrawing its support from Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and ruling Awami League.

According to media reports, BNP has decided to reevaluate its relationship with India as the neighboring country is openly supporting ruling Awami League in connection to January 7 general election. BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman has already instructed party leaders to mobilize anti-India and anti-Hindu sentiment in Bangladesh, as Tarique believes, such a move would help BNP in attracting enhanced support from the Muslim masses in the country.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi told reporters that “with the unilateral support of India, Awami League is heading towards holding another voter-less election in Bangladesh. Delhi has snatched-away the fate of Bangladeshi citizens and played a key role in killing democracy for its own interest”.

He further said, in the name of stability, India has extended its support to dictatorship.

As part of this plan, in one hand, cyber teams of Bangladesh Nationalist Party are being asked to run anti-India and anti-Hindu campaign on social media platforms while in another hand, BNP men using dozens of Hindu accounts on Facebook and X (former Twitter) shall run propaganda stating Awami League leaders and activists are committing genocide on Hindus.

Meanwhile, at the direct instigation of BNP cyber teams, anti-India and anti-Hindu sentiments grew to an alarming level during the recent cricket match.

According to media sources, as part of this anti-India and anti-Hindu drive, Bangladesh Nationalist Party is also going to launch massive campaign targeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). BNP would attack the Indian Prime Minister, BJP and RSS by using “Muslim” and “Islam” cards thus branding them as “enemies of Islam” and “enemies of Bangladesh”.

In order to intensify its planned propaganda against India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP and RSS, Bangladesh Nationalist Party is also trying to recruit cyber activists from the supporters of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal as well as Islamist and Muslim groups in India.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party comrades may find BNP’s anti-Modi and anti-BJP campaign plan as strategically beneficial particularly before the 2024 general elections in India, as such campaigns would attract Muslim voters in favor of TMC.

According to a number of sources, with its agenda of demonizing Awami League, BNP leaders also are plotting orchestrated attacks on Hindus as well as temples and deities in Bangladesh under the guise of pre-election violence. BNP men may also commit incidents of gang rape of Hindu girls and women and put the blame on Awami League and its front organizations.

Meanwhile, at the advice of Pakistani spy agency Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI), BNP is taking preparations to push thousands of Rohingyas inside India during the first two weeks of January 2024. Since 2017, over 1.20 million Rohingya Muslims have been granted shelter in Bangladesh. During recent months, hundreds of Rohingyas traveling through high seas and landed in a number of countries. Organized human trafficking rackets also are helping Rohingya men and women in illegally entering India and settling there by managing required documents, including Adhar cards.

During the past few years, the number of Rohingyas making journeys on the high seas with the hope of illegally migrating to several foreign destinations has been on rise. Meanwhile an unknown number of Rohingyas also have travelled to countries such as Australia, Malaysia, Thailand and lately Indonesia, while according to media report – taking undue advantage of this crisis, a large number of non-Rohingyas have also landed in a number of European nations, including Germany and sought asylum.

Indonesia once tolerated such landings of refugees, while Thailand and Malaysia pushed them away. But the growing hostility of some Indonesians toward the Rohingya has put pressure on President Joko Widodo’s government to take action.

The president earlier this month said the government suspected a surge in human trafficking for the increase in Rohingya arrivals.

Commenting on influx of Rohingya refugees in Indonesia, Al Jazeera in a report said, “The people of Aceh have previously welcomed refugees, who are taken to a temporary camp before they are usually moved to other parts of Indonesia, but tensions have been escalating in recent years as more and more Rohingya have arrived”.

Infiltration of Rohingya Muslims inside India may pose serious security threat as a large portion of Rohingyas are connected to transnational drugs, arms and human trafficking rackets while many of them are connected to jihadist outfits such as Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), Islamic State, Al Qaeda etcetera.

It may be mentioned here that, in a recent article, InfoBRICS, the information portal of BRICS has termed Bangladesh Nationalist Party as Islamist and “Pakistan-friendly” stating, “Washington’s alleged interference in Bangladesh’s upcoming election and its implicit backing of the Islamist opposition coalition led by the Pakistan-friendly Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is on India’s radar, especially since American pressure on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League-led government is in opposition to Indian interests”.