Qatar bribes Hunter Biden – Joe Biden wants Israel to end war and retreat from Gaza

Here is shocking information from an Israeli Hebrew-language Channel 12, stating US Secretary of State Antony Blinken got into confrontations with Israeli ministers. Blinken said, “The way you fought in the North cannot be repeated in the South. There are two million Palestinians there. The war cannot go on for months. You have weeks”.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, Antony Blinken reportedly met with Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief Herzi Halevi and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on November 30, 2023, telling the officials that the IDF must not attack the southern part of Gaza, where two million Palestinian civilians are located, the same way it invaded the northern part of the strip. The officials reportedly told Blinken that the whole country is willing to wage a prolonged war to destroy Hamas, even if it takes months.

“I don’t think you have the credit for that”, Antony Blinken responded.

The Financial Times quoting Antony Blinken said, he claimed – too many Palestinians are being killed in Israel-Hamas war.

It may be mentioned here that, since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, murdering some 1,400 Israelis and foreigners and taking nearly 250 hostage, US President Joe Biden and his administration have committed to supporting Israel during its war against the terrorist organization. Biden said in October that Hamas must be eliminated. He even proclaimed himself as a Zionist.

But now, according to Axios report, Antony Blinken’s apparent warning to the IDF about the length of its war appears to be a shift in the Biden administration’s position. Biden reportedly called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on November 26 to express similar concerns about how the country plans to fight in southern Gaza.

During his meeting with Israel’s war cabinet, Blinken reportedly did not ask for the ground invasion to halt but warned that the longer the war drags on, the more international pressure will mount against the United States and Israel, according to Axios, which cited three unnamed sources with direct knowledge of the meeting.

Antony Blinken also allegedly asked the officials to take measures that will limit the number of Palestinian civilian casualties during the upcoming battle in the south, the outlet reported.

“I made clear that the amount of civilian casualties we had in the north can’t repeat itself in the south. Intent matters but results are also important”, Blinken said.

Although details of Antony Blinken’s meeting has been exposed by Israeli Hebrew-language Channel 12, no one is yet to know the mystery behind such 180-degree turn of the Biden administration.

According to a highly-placed source, a Qatari national named ‘T’ recently succeeded in establishing connections with Joe Biden’s rogue son Hunter Biden and Biden’s younger brother through a lobbyist firm named “Bluestar” in the United States and offered a very large amount of bribes in exchange for exerting pressure on Joe Biden to force Israel in stopping its ongoing war in Gaza.

Although modus-operandi of transaction of this bribe money is yet to be revealed, the source said, Hunter Biden, along with other members of Biden family are becoming increasingly desperate in making as much as possible cash before Joe Biden exists from presidency. It may be mentioned here that, according to several polls, Joe Biden does not have any chance of winning reelection in 2024, while several key figures in the Democratic Party are even pressing demand for nominating an alternative candidate – out of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Meanwhile the Daily Caller quoting The New York Times in a report said, Israeli intelligence services obtained plans for the deadly October 7 attack more than a year before it was carried out.

In July, an analyst with Unit 8200 noted a training exercise observed by senior leaders of the radical Islamic terrorist group, warning that it bore similarities to the “Jericho Wall” plans, the New York Times reported. A senior officer praised the analyst but said the exercise featured a “totally imaginative” situation, prompting the analyst to remind him and others of the start of the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

In an article published in Jihad Watch, eminent writer Daniel Greenfield gave details of Nazi root of mega-terror outfit Hamas.

Meanwhile, according to Financial Times, a top CIA official posted a pro-Palestine image on Facebook two weeks after Hamas attacked Israel, in a rare public political statement by a senior intelligence officer on a war that has sparked dissent within the Biden administration.

The CIA’s associate deputy director for analysis changed her Facebook cover photo on October 21 to an image of a man waving a Palestinian flag that is often used in stories criticizing Israel. The Financial Times has decided not to name her after the intelligence agency expressed concern about her safety.

Posting an overtly political image on a public platform is a very unusual move for a senior intelligence official.

In a separate Facebook post, the senior intelligence official also published a selfie with a sticker saying “Free Palestine” superimposed on the photograph. One person familiar with the image said it was posted to Facebook years ago and long before the current conflict.