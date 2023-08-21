In the annals of history, the month of August bears witness to recurring acts of violence and cruelty, perpetrated by those with sinister motives. August 15, 1975, marks the tragic day when a gang of armed assassins stormed into the residence of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi area, perpetrating a brutal massacre that claimed the lives of Bangabandhu and several members of his family. Among the masterminds behind this heinous crime was military officer Ziaur Rahman.

Fast forward 29 years, and the dark legacy of August persists. In 2004, Tarique Rahman, son of military dictator General Ziaur Rahman, orchestrated another gruesome plot. This time, the aim was to annihilate Awami League president Sheikh Hasina and other party leaders through a horrific terrorist attack. Collaborating with Harkat ul Jihad al-Islami (HuJI), on August 21, 2004, Tarique Rahman directed HuJI members to launch a brutal assault on a peace rally organized by the party.

The attack unfolded with a macabre efficiency, resulting in 24 deaths and over 500 injuries. At 5:22 pm that fateful day, as Sheikh Hasina concluded her address to a gathering of 20,000 supporters from the back of a truck, chaos erupted. Thirteen grenades were hurled into the crowd from nearby rooftops, leaving a trail of death and destruction in their wake. Among the victims were Sheikh Hasina’s bodyguard, Mahbubur Rahman, and Awami League Women’s Affairs Secretary Ivy Rahman, who succumbed to her injuries three days later.

The aftermath painted a grim picture. Mourners gathered for a funeral service at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, attended by thousands. Yet, amidst the grief, protests were met with police brutality and attacks by the Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal, the workers’ wing of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. International condemnation poured in from leaders, including US President George W. Bush, denouncing the vicious attack.

Despite the evidence pointing to Tarique Rahman’s involvement, the wheels of justice faltered. Bangladesh Police refused to register criminal cases initiated by Bangladesh Awami League over the attack, opting instead for a general diary entry. The coalition government formed by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) initially resisted releasing the victims’ bodies, exacerbating the turmoil.

Even as investigators from the FBI and Interpol extended their assistance, the government faced allegations of destroying evidence. Amid this chaos, innocent individuals like Mokhlesur Rahman and Shaibal Saha Partha were falsely implicated and subjected to torture.

The attack’s narrative is one of tragedy and heroism. As grenades rained down during Sheikh Hasina’s speech, the sheer determination of party leaders and security personnel shielded her, allowing her to escape harm. The attackers’ bullets found their mark on her bulletproof SUV, which ultimately saved her life.

In the years that followed, Sheikh Hasina persisted in her quest for justice and accountability. She labeled the Zia family as a “killer family”, connecting them directly to the atrocities of August 15, 1975, and August 21, 2004. She urged the implementation of the verdicts handed down for the latter attack and rallied against those who sought to undermine the spirit of Bangladesh.

From these two gruesome terrorist attacks, it is evidently proved, anti-Bangladesh forces are continuing their notorious conspiracy against the country. Now Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is making all-out efforts by spending millions of dollars towards lobbyist activities in the United States and other Western countries with the agenda of returning to power and turn Bangladesh into a neo-Taliban state.

This chilling narrative delves into the somber depths of August’s darkness, serving as an ominous reminder of the intricate forces that conspire to destabilize and impede a nation’s march towards progress. The audacious endeavors of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to reshape historical narratives and regain supremacy through persistent lobbying strategies cast an unsettling spotlight on the ever-looming peril. Even in the face of commendable tenacity exhibited by leaders such as Sheikh Hasina, the ongoing battle to unearth and hold accountable those accountable for acts of terror persists with unyielding determination. As the nation ardently aspires for a future characterized by dignity and liberation from the shroud of violence and oppression, its destiny precariously teeters on the edge.

The checkered history involving the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its prominent figures, particularly Tarique Rahman, in acts of terrorism creates a mosaic of concern. Curiously, the governing Awami League administration has faltered significantly in substantiating these claims over the span of the past fifteen years. Equally perplexing is its inability to cast a damning spotlight on Tarique Rahman as a widely recognized terrorist on the global stage. Remarkably, the focus of the Awami League government has centered primarily on exposing Tarique Rahman’s financial misdeeds and corruption, albeit with varying degrees of success. However, an imperative aspect that has been conspicuously overlooked is the presentation of concrete evidence linking him to acts of terrorism, including instances of cross-border subterfuge such as the notorious 10-truck arms haul.

Tarique Rahman’s proven participation in cross-border terrorism has remained a contentious issue, shrouded in the complexities of international relations and national security concerns. The accusations against him paint a portrait of a figure who, according to various reports, has been implicated in orchestrating or supporting acts of terror that transcend geographic boundaries.

On the other hand, proponents of the accusations point to circumstantial evidence and intelligence reports that suggest a level of connection between Tarique Rahman and individuals or groups known to be involved in cross-border terrorist activities. They contend that while direct evidence might be elusive, the patterns of communication and financial transactions hint at a deeper involvement that demands further investigation.

The intricacies of international law and diplomacy also play a pivotal role in this scenario. The complexities of extradition treaties, diplomatic immunity, and the challenges associated with collecting evidence across borders have added layers of complexity to efforts aimed at substantiating or refuting these allegations.

Had these efforts to unveil Tarique Rahman’s involvement in acts of terrorism been ardently pursued over the course of the past fifteen years, his notoriety as a terrorist would likely have found no harbor within any corner of the world. This calculated strategy of exposing the intricate network of his terrorist affiliations, coupled with the presentation of indisputable evidence, could have rendered him bereft of refuge in any nation across the globe.