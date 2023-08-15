Romance between BNP and killer of Bangabandhu

Although it’s a documented fact that General Ziaur Rahman, the founder of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is one of the masterminds of the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, BNP, a party which is termed as Tier-III terrorist organization by a number of courts in the United States is maintaining deeper ties with each of the fugitive killers of Bangabandhu.

One of the self-proclaimed killers of Bangabandhu is Shariful Haque Dalim, who has been on the run for decades. Sitting abroad, Dalim has been continuously expressing his support for BNP. According to the ‘X’ (former Twitter) handle of this killer, Shariful Haque Dalim is seen demanding release Khaleda Zia, chairperson of BNP, who has been serving rigorous imprisonment on graft cases.

On August 2, 2023, Bangabandhu’s killer Dalim in a tweet wrote: “Bangladesh Judiciary fails to provide justice under the current regime. The Courts in Dhaka extended the deadline for submitting the probe report of a case filed over the murders of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi for more than 100 times. However, politically motivated court delivered the judgment today against BNP acting chairman @Tariqbnp and his wife Zubaida Rahman within a short period of time without a valid ground”.

The entire Twitter handle of the self-proclaimed killer of Bangabandhu is filled with propaganda contents in favor of BNP. Mostly interesting, Tarique Rahman, a convicted terrorist and acting chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party is one of the top followers of Shariful Haque Dalim on Twitter. Other top followers on Dalim’s Twitter handle are: BNP Media Cell and Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

It may be mentioned here that convicted terrorist Tarique Rahman has locked his Twitter handle to hide his activities from the attention of people, except for those who are approved as followers of this handle.