Sheikh Hasina unveils ‘Mrityunjoyee Prangyan’

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the “Mrityunjoyee Prangyan”, featuring a sculpture of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Speaking at the opening ceremony held at Bijoy Sharani in Dhaka city, she emphasized that this sculpture was not merely an artistic representation but a living history encapsulating the essence of the nation.

Describing the significance of the sculpture, Sheikh Hasina stated, “This sculpture of the Father of the Nation is not just a sculpture; it’s a history. It’s a history that allows us to understand our country”. The central piece of the installation is the sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, known as “Mrityunjoy,” previously showcased at the Victory Day Parade in 2021 and 2022.

Positioned at the heart of the premises, the sculpture is surrounded by murals on seven walls. These murals vividly depict the leadership and contributions of the Father of the Nation in the various movements for the freedom of the Bangalee, starting from the language movement to the War of Liberation. The premises were constructed by the Bangladesh Army to honor and showcase the historical journey of the nation.

Following the inauguration, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina toured the “Mrityunjoyee Prangyan” and took photographs with students, military personnel, and civilian officials present at the event. She emphasized Bangabandhu’s significant role and sacrifices in the struggle for Bangladesh’s freedom, stating, “Bangabandhu sacrificed his own life for the people of this country”.

Reflecting on Bangabandhu’s early activism, Sheikh Hasina recounted his student days at Dhaka University in 1948, where he vehemently protested attempts to undermine the rights of the Bengali language. The formation of the Chhatra Sangram Parishad and the subsequent movement to establish Bangla as the state language laid the groundwork for the country’s eventual independence.

Highlighting the developmental strides made during the Awami League government’s tenure in the last 15 years, Sheikh Hasina proudly declared that Bangladesh has transformed into a developed and prosperous nation, earning the status of a developing country.

In her address to the gathered children, Sheikh Hasina conveyed a vision of a smart Bangladesh, urging them to focus on education. She emphasized the importance of education as the greatest wealth in life, asserting, “If there is education, then Bangladesh can be developed and enriched by being inspired by patriotism”.

Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed also addressed the gathering, expressing gratitude. The event was attended by Prime Minister’s Security Affairs Adviser Major General (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Dhaka North City Mayor Md. Atiqul Islam, along with military-civilian senior officials, and students from various schools.