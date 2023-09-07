Special Counsel set to seek indictment of Hunter Biden

Special Counsel David Weiss is set to pursue an indictment against Hunter Biden on September 29, 2023.

Recent weeks have seen a back-and-forth of accusations between the government and Hunter Biden’s legal team concerning the collapse of two previous agreements aimed at resolving an ongoing investigation into his tax and business affairs. In an update to the federal court in Delaware, Weiss confirmed that prosecutors are proceeding with a criminal case against Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden had initially anticipated agreeing to certain conditions and entering a guilty plea for two misdemeanor tax charges to avoid facing prosecution on a gun-related charge and potential jail time, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. However, the agreement unraveled during a court hearing in July, efforts to salvage it stalled, and Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed David Weiss as a special counsel to continue the investigation.

In a brief court filing, Weiss stated that the government had a deadline set by the initial case filing to obtain a grand jury indictment by Friday, September 29. The filing indicated, “The Government intends to seek the return of an indictment in this case before that date”.

Both the plea agreement and a separate agreement related to the firearms charge were referred to by the government as “unexecuted drafts”.

Hunter Biden’s legal team argued that due to the Justice Department’s violation of the previously agreed terms, the gun deal, also known as a diversion agreement, should remain in effect. They filed their statement after the government’s memo, asserting that the court had received an “executed copy” of the diversion agreement, and Hunter Biden would continue to comply with its terms. This development adds to Hunter Biden’s legal challenges, particularly with the looming possibility of an impending indictment, while his father runs for re-election in 2024.

In a previous attempt to have the tax charges dropped, the prosecution argued that the case should be tried in California or Washington, DC, where Hunter Biden resided during the years in question, 2017 and 2018.

Hunter Biden’s legal team, comprised of Chris Clark and Abbe Lowell, received a letter from Republican leaders of the House Judiciary, Oversight, and Ways and Means committees, requesting various documents and communications between them and Weiss. They argued that much of this information had already been made public through recent news reports. The letter expressed concerns about the impartial handling of the case involving President Biden’s son by the Department of Justice, suggesting potential inconsistencies with other prosecutions. Chris Clark also recently left the defense team, indicating his willingness to testify as a witness in future legal disputes related to the now-defunct agreement.