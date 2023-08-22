Srettha Thavisin appointed as Prime Minister of Thailand

On August 22, 2023, Srettha Thavisin, the candidate from Pheu Thai Party, was officially appointed as Thailand’s 30th prime minister, marking the resolution of a nearly 100-day-long political deadlock.

Following hours of deliberation, the former real estate magnate secured 482 votes during a joint parliamentary session held on Tuesday, which notably surpassed the minimum requirement of 374 votes. A total of 165 votes were cast in opposition, while 81 members of parliament abstained, and 19 were absent from the proceedings. Impressively, Srettha garnered support from 152 senators, while the majority of dissenting votes came from Move Forward party members.

The selection process to determine the nation’s new prime minister commenced around 10 a.m., with House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha dismissing an urgent proposal from the Move Forward party to revisit the rejection of Pita Limjaroenrat’s nomination. This refusal led Move Forward MP Teerajchai Phunthumas to question the speaker’s impartiality in carrying out his duties. In response, Wan Muhamad strongly asserted his neutrality and commitment to fulfilling his responsibilities without hindrance, prompting the withdrawal of the motion.

Subsequently, Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew put forth Srettha as the solitary candidate for prime minister from the coalition of 11 parties. Collectively, this coalition commands a majority in the Lower House with 314 seats. The session continued as lawmakers from both Houses debated the coalition’s policy initiatives.

Many senators expressed reservations regarding the Pheu Thai-led coalition’s intention to amend the existing Constitution. Senator Somjet Boonthanom emphasized that the current charter had received approval through a public referendum and cautioned that there might be undisclosed motives behind the proposed amendments. He highlighted the 2017 charter’s role in combating political corruption by including legal provisions that eliminate case expiration for political fraud and grant additional authority to senators and independent government bodies.

In contrast, Senator Monthien Boontan cautioned against the potential for societal disputes stemming from charter modifications, as not all members of society may concur with the proposed changes. Senator Wanchai Sornsiri, however, expressed optimism that the Pheu Thai-led coalition could help resolve the longstanding conflicts within Thai society due to its inclusiveness of various political factions. Both Monthien and Wanchai cast their votes in favor of Srettha, citing their desire to propel Thailand forward. Senator Somjet, on the other hand, did not support Srettha’s appointment.

As the session concluded, Cholnan stated that all inquiries would be addressed within the Parliament once the new government outlines its policies before assuming office. He also acknowledged that Pheu Thai’s initial alliance with the election-winning Move Forward party had been a misjudgment. The upcoming government will necessitate royal endorsement prior to forming the subsequent Cabinet.

