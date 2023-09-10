Sri Lanka’s Archbishop drops bombshell about Easter Sunday attacks

Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith of Colombo has disclosed that while many, including Church authorities, were unaware of the impending terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday in 2019 in Sri Lanka, approximately 15,000 individuals had prior knowledge of the attacks, as per the Special Presidential Commission’s reports.

Speaking during Holy Mass, which marked the blessing of marble structures gifted by the people of Brechia, Italy, to St. Sebastian Church in Katuwapitiya, Negombo, Cardinal Ranjith said, “Even though we were uninformed about the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks, almost 15,000 persons were said to have knowledge of it according to the report of the Special Presidential Commission. We also have serious doubts about the statement made by the Minister of Public Security who avers that almost 99 percent of the investigations have been completed”.

The Cardinal also mentioned that the Church recently received information indicating the involvement of another group of individuals in assisting and enabling the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

“We are not prepared to sit down and have discussions with incumbent leaders who are unable to maintain law and order in the country and who cannot take necessary actions as recommended by the Special Presidential Commission on the Easter Sunday terror attacks, and also the leaders who do not respect the decisions of the Supreme Court”, Cardinal Ranjith added.

Earlier, Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith had called for an independent international team to investigate the Easter Sunday attacks, supported by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials who were initially involved in the investigation but were transferred to other positions by biased political authorities.

In response to these developments, it was reported that President Ranil Wickremesinghe is considering appointing a retired judge, possibly from the Supreme Court, to investigate the controversial revelations made by Britain’s Channel 4 television. This move is seen as a precursor to the appointment of another Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) if the matter warrants further investigation. President Wickremesinghe is expected to make this appointment after his visit to Cuba and the United States.

The Channel 4 documentary claimed that Sri Lanka’s national intelligence chief was complicit in the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks. Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, who led the military to victory against the Tamil Tiger guerrillas in 2009, has called for an international investigation into the Easter Sunday incidents, stating that select committees would not be sufficient.

These developments have stirred public debate in Sri Lanka, with some debunking the Channel 4 claims and others calling for further investigation. Meanwhile, Cardinal Ranjith and Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa have called for an international investigation.

In addition to the investigation, Sri Lanka’s political landscape may see a minor cabinet reshuffle when President Wickremesinghe returns from his overseas trip. The situation has also led to internal political strife within the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), with the suspension of Dayasiri Jayasekera from the post of General Secretary, sparking controversy and debates within the party.