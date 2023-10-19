Stand in defense of Israel and Jews

Following October 7 Hamas pogrom on Israel, the Jewish State is at war against Hamas and Palestinian terrorists – the neo-Nazis and neo-ISIS (Islamic State). Under such circumstance, it is responsibility of the civilized world to stand united in Israel’s ongoing battle against these jihadist monsters.

In response to statements made by representatives of some countries to Iranian officials about Israel’s right to defend itself against the crimes committed against it, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei justified the massacres carried out by Hamas, which is a proxy of his, against Israeli civilians, arguing that there are no civilians in Israel and that all Israelis are armed. He also said that Israel “kills one hundred times more” Palestinians in its attacks in Gaza and deliberately targets civilians. In addition, he called for Israel to be tried for genocide.

Khamenei delivered his speech while surrounded by photos of IRGC nuclear and missile experts who have been assassinated or killed, including: Iranian nuclear program pioneer and chief Mohsen Fakhrizadeh; Iranian missile program pioneer and chief Hassan Tehrani-Moghaddam; Iranian nuclear scientists Masoud Ali Mohammadi, Ahmadi Roshan, and Majed Shahriari; an Iranian scientist named Mostafa Chamran who was killed in the Iran-Iraq War; and an Iranian electrical engineer named Darioush Rezaeinejad, who is linked to Iran’s nuclear program. Khamenei praised Iran’s scientific achievements, particularly with regard to nuclear technology and missiles, and called “to take maximum advantage of this opportunity” and to continue growing.

Meanwhile, Iran and its cohorts are spreading anti-Jewish hate crime throughout the world, whereas Muslim politicians, writers and media are adding fuel to such heinous acts.

Quoting the New York Post, Israeli media Arutz Sheva said, a 29-year-old woman was punched in the face at a subway stop in New York City in an apparent antisemitic attack.

The attack occurred at the 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue subway station. The suspect approached the victim and without provocation struck her in the face.

When asked by the woman why he did it, the attacker replied that it was because “you are Jewish”. He then ran off.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, sitting in London, a pro-Hamas man named Zulkarnain Saer Sami Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami alias Tanvir Md. Sadat has been running vile anti-Israel and anti-Jew propaganda and been plotting terrorist attacks on Israeli embassy, Jewish synagogues and Jewish homes and business establishments in the United Kingdom.

Following Hamas pogrom on Israel and slaughter of 1,400 innocent Israelis, Americans, British, French, Nepalese and other foreign nations, Zulkarnain Sami, who currently is seeking asylum in the United Kingdom began massive propaganda on social media in favor of Hamas, while he has been demonizing Israel, Jews, the United States, Britain and other European nations for standing in defense of the Jewish State.

On October 14, 2023, Zulkarnain Sami in a Facebook post wrote: “Even as the UK government threatens to crack down on pro-Palestine activists and protesters, the masses come out in support of Palestine on the streets of London amid Israel’s bombardment and siege of Gaza”.

On October 16, 2023 sharing a video in a post he wrote: “Moroccans take to the streets in support of Palestinian citizens besieged in Gaza. This is how millions of Moroccans showed their support in the central streets of the capital Rabat today”.

On the same day, by sharing an Al Jazeera article link he wrote: “Iran has warned Israel of regional escalation if the Israeli military enters Gaza for a ground invasion as the war with Hamas enters its second week.

“If the measures aimed at immediately stopping the Israeli attacks that are killing children in the Gaza Strip end in a deadlock, it is highly probable that many other fronts will be opened. This option is not ruled out and this is becoming increasingly more probable”, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told Al Jazeera on Sunday”.

According to a credible source, Zulkarnain Sami has formed a team with several Hamas members in the United Kingdom and is collecting funds for a “massive showdown” in Britain.

Media reports claimed, Sami also is plotting attacks on the Israeli embassy in London as well Jewish residential and business establishments as well as synagogues and schools.

In the center of German capital, Molotov cocktails were thrown at a synagogue.

Police said they were investigating “an attempted serious arson” in which two people approached the synagogue on foot at 3:45 a.m. and threw the firebombs, which burst on the sidewalk next to the building. The two people, their faces covered, ran away.

A couple of hours later, when police were already investigating the incident, a 30-year-old man approached the synagogue on a scooter, which he threw aside, and began running toward the building. When police officers detained him, he resisted and shouted anti-Israeli slogans.

“We are all shocked by this terrorist attack”, Germany’s leading Jewish group, the Central Council of Jews, said in a statement. “Above all, the families from the neighborhood around the synagogue are shocked and unsettled. Words become deeds. Hamas’ ideology of extermination against everything Jewish is also having an effect in Germany”.

The building complex of the Kahal Adass Jisroel community in the center of Berlin houses a synagogue, a kindergarten, a yeshiva school and a community center.

In Tunisia, pro-Hamas mobs reportedly burnt the el-Hamma Synagogue on October 17 evening, according to videos and images posted on TikTok and X/Twitter.

The synagogue, located in the Gabès Governorate, does not function as a place of worship since there is currently no Jewish community that lives in the town of el-Hamma, according to The Geo-Museum of North African and Middle Eastern Jewish Life.

Meanwhile, according to Washington Free Beacon, anti-Israel groups funded by the progressive megadonor George Soros accused the Israeli government of “genocide” during protests inside the Capitol building on October 18.

Hundreds of protesters with Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow infiltrated the Capitol to call on the Israeli government to issue a ceasefire in response to Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel last week. “We refuse to standby as the Israeli government commits genocide against Palestinians in Gaza”, said Jewish Voice for Peace, which calls itself the “largest progressive Jewish anti-Zionist organization in the world”.

Despite such horrific incidents, the world gradually is standing in defense of Israel and against Hamas and Palestinian neo-Nazis and neo-ISIS. Meaning, these ruthless Palestinian terrorists shall bite dust soon. Meanwhile, residents of Gaza can start taking preparations of migrating to Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and other Arab nations, which have been notoriously sympathetic to terrorist acts of Hamas and Palestinians. They also can buy air ticket for Scotland, as Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf has already announced in a speech at the Scottish National Party (SNP) conference stating that his country was ready to accept Palestinian refugees from Gaza.