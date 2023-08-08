Strategic distancing between BNP and Jamaat in Bangladesh politics

A new twist in the realm of Bangladeshi politics has emerged with the emergence of the Bangladesh Development Party, a recently registered political entity seeking to make its mark on the political landscape. This development has brought to the forefront the long-debated issue of the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), which was stripped of its political party status in 2013 due to its constitution’s incompatibility with the country’s constitution. With its top leaders convicted of war crimes, the JeI has been mulling over its political future and the possibility of establishing a new party.

A significant juncture was reached in 2018 when the Election Commission (EC) opted not to ban the JeI but to nullify its registration, based on a 2013 High Court order deeming the party’s registration unlawful. Paradoxically, the JeI might have preferred a ban as it would have provided a rationale for creating a new party. However, its dissolution without a ban would essentially underscore its detrimental role in the Liberation War.

The JeI’s association with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has been a topic of contention. In the run-up to the 2018 election, voices within the BNP called for a separation from the JeI. The European Union had echoed this sentiment in 2015, citing suspicions of JeI’s involvement in widespread violence that resulted in numerous casualties. Though there was internal debate within the BNP about their alliance with the JeI, they ultimately chose not to sever ties.

In August 2022, Jamaat-e-Islami head Dr. Shafiqur Rahman indicated a potential tactical separation between the two former allies. Notably, after a long hiatus, Jamaat held a rally in Dhaka in June, raising questions about a potential understanding between Jamaat and the ruling Awami League, as the government cited “a political decision” for granting permission. The Awami League’s continued focus on undermining the BNP seems to have prompted Jamaat’s strategic distancing to navigate the ongoing political turbulence.

Jamaat-e-Islami, being the largest Islamic fundamentalist party in Bangladesh, maintains an intriguing relationship with Western nations, particularly the US and the European Union. Despite being promoted as a moderate Islamic party at one point, the party’s connections to extremist elements have come under scrutiny. The Islami Bank, with Jamaat-affiliated board members, faced allegations of funding the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB), a terrorist organization. The party’s stance on issues like the Ahmadiyya community and its history of violence against minorities has also raised concerns.

As the Bangladesh Development Party seeks registration as a new political entity, the question arises: Why is Jamaat-e-Islami opting to showcase its political strength through rallies instead of allowing the BDP to take the lead? Is Jamaat anticipating the restoration of its registration by the EC, leveraging its established position to regain political influence, especially following the war crime trials?

Amid these dynamics, the Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), led by former Jamaat activist Mujibur Rahman Manju, aims to disassociate itself from the historical baggage tied to Jamaat’s support for the Pakistan Army during the Liberation War. This departure from Jamaat’s legacy reflects a reformist approach.

Jamaat’s calculated distancing from BNP might not be driven by haste to implement an Islamization agenda but rather by a desire to participate in a multiparty election that excludes BNP. The Awami League’s engagement with Jamaat could have far-reaching consequences for Bangladeshi society and politics, necessitating careful examination of the evolving political landscape.