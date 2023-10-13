Terrorism returns with a vengeance in Israel, USA

The events of October 7, 2023, involving the slaughter and kidnappings of Israeli civilians, have sent shockwaves not only through the Middle East but also across the United States, particularly in Democrat strongholds. This resurgence of terrorism has ignited concerns about its global impact.

It is crucial to acknowledge that the gruesome acts witnessed in Israel over the weekend are not isolated incidents. Similar incidents have been occurring daily within the United States, including murders, child rapes, and other crimes committed by a substantial number of criminals and sociopaths who entered the country illegally.

The timing of the attack on Israel is especially troubling, occurring just 25 days after the Biden Administration pushed through a controversial US$6 billion hostage deal with Iran. This deal has become a focal point of growing outrage, exacerbated by the billions of dollars’ worth of US-supplied military equipment, from howitzers to sniper rifles, that were left behind and fell into the hands of the Taliban during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan. Reports from Israel suggest that some of this abandoned US hardware may have ended up in the possession of Hamas terrorists.

The unraveling of the Middle East peace achieved in the aftermath of the Abrahamic Accords in just three years raises questions about policy decisions and the perception of US leadership on the global stage.

Notably, earlier this year, Blitz reported that 1.5 million undocumented immigrants successfully crossed the US southern border as “gotaways” during the Biden Administration, eluding border authorities. This concerning statistic was emphasized by Human Events editor Jack Posobiec, who pointed out that the administration has not announced any plans to freeze the $6 billion intended for Iran. He expressed relief that the US immigration policy does not import every global violent ethnic conflict into the country and underscored the importance of securing America’s borders.

Congressional testimony from Border Patrol chief Raul L. Ortiz revealed that, in addition to the 1.3 million “gotaways” who were detected, another 200,000 undocumented migrants entered the US unnoticed. Furthermore, in June, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported that 38 individuals on the US terrorist watch list were apprehended while attempting to cross the southern border, raising concerns that terrorists might be among the 1.5 million “gotaways”.

The potential threat to America’s security has not gone unnoticed by lawmakers. Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene highlighted the parallels between Israel and the United States, noting that both countries face significant challenges in monitoring and securing their borders, particularly when it comes to potential terrorist infiltration.

During an interview with NBC News, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken defended the decision to release US$6 billion of frozen Iranian funds as part of a prison swap deal. However, concerns were raised about the fungibility of money, with questions about whether Iran could divert other funds to support terrorist activities. Blinken acknowledged Iran’s history of channeling funds toward terrorism but emphasized that Iran had consistently prioritized such actions.

The intelligence failure that allowed the surprise Hamas attacks in Israel over the weekend has raised questions about Israel’s readiness, especially given its reputation for having one of the world’s most advanced intelligence operations. While political misjudgments may have played a role in lowering vigilance, it does not excuse the significant intelligence lapse.

Meanwhile, in New York City’s Times Square, hundreds of demonstrators voiced their support for Hamas terrorists. Their rhetoric and actions have garnered attention and raised questions about the ideological underpinnings of such support.

The presence of sitting members of Congress affiliated with organizations endorsing such rhetoric has added to the concerns. Representative Greene posed a thought-provoking question regarding whether the FBI would also investigate individuals involved in pro-Hamas protests and their connections, given the open border policies that have allowed a multitude of unknown individuals, potentially including terrorists, to enter the United States.

In June, a high-ranking Israel Defense Forces (IDF) commander expressed Israel’s concerns about the possibility of weapons provided by the United States and other Western nations to Ukraine ending up in the hands of Israel’s adversaries in the Middle East, including Iran. The fear of such weaponry being used against Americans by terrorists who evade border authorities is a legitimate concern.

The recent events in Israel and their implications for the United States highlight the complex challenges posed by terrorism and border security in an interconnected world. The need for vigilance, strong policies, and effective intelligence cannot be understated in addressing these critical issues.