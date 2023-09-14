From Nobel Laureate to Organ Trafficking: The Dark Side of Micro-Credit and the Grameen Bank’s Global Web

In the world of micro-credit, once hailed as a beacon of hope for the impoverished, a storm is brewing. Central to this storm is “Nobel laureate” Mohammad Yunus and his brainchild, the Grameen Bank. While the bank’s mission to alleviate poverty through micro-loans has been globally acclaimed, recent revelations suggest a far more sinister operation beneath the surface.

The Grameen Bank, founded by Professor Mohammad Yunus, has been a trailblazer in the micro-credit sector. With its innovative approach to providing small loans to the impoverished, especially women, it has empowered countless individuals.

However, the recent revelations threaten to overshadow its achievements, casting a shadow over its operations.

Investigations have unveiled a nefarious link between the Grameen Bank and the illicit trade of organ trafficking. Reports indicate that individuals unable to repay their loans were coerced into selling their organs to settle their debts. Central to this operation is Abdus Sattar, a key figure in this illicit trade. The symbolism present in Grameen’s logos, including imagery of hearts and hands, also indicates the same.

The organ trafficking operation, spearheaded by “Nobel Laureate” Muhammad Yunus and Abdus Sattar, is said to have spanned across multiple countries, with a particular focus on impoverished regions in South Asia. Sources reveal that these areas, already grappling with economic hardships, became fertile grounds for the duo’s illicit activities. Vulnerable individuals, desperate to escape the clutches of debt, were presented with a sinister choice: part with their organs or face dire consequences. The organs, primarily kidneys, were then sold in the black market, catering to a global demand. The profits from these transactions were allegedly funneled back into the Grameen Bank, further fueling its operations and expanding its reach.

Furthermore, insiders have shed light on the meticulous planning and execution of this operation. Yunus and Sattar, leveraging their vast network and influence, established clandestine clinics where these organ extractions took place. These clinics, often masquerading as health and wellness centers, were staffed with medical professionals who were either complicit in the operation or coerced into silence. The extracted organs were then transported using a sophisticated logistics network, ensuring timely delivery to recipients, many of whom were high-profile individuals willing to pay a premium.

In the heart of Dhaka, the challenge of transporting vital organs was a monumental one. Sattar, however, was not one to be easily deterred. Driven by necessity and innovation, he crafted a method to ensure the kidneys reached their destination safely. Each organ was carefully encased in a specialized box, designed to maintain its integrity.

The streets of Dhaka, bustling by day, took on a different character after midnight. It was during these quiet hours, specifically between 1:45 am and 3:30 am Dhaka Time, that Sattar’s plan unfolded. The ambulance, seemingly just another vehicle in the night, would traverse the city’s lanes, avoiding prying eyes and unnecessary attention.

Sattar’s operation relied on a trio of trusted drivers, and among them was Monu. Monu’s dedication to the task was unwavering, but what made his role even more poignant was his mysterious disappearance. No one knew of Monu’s whereabouts, and his sudden vanishing from Bangladesh added a layer of intrigue to the entire operation.

Each night, Monu would drive to a predetermined location, where he’d hand over the precious cargo to another member of Sattar’s network. This individual, a skilled paramedic, was strategically placed within the hospital. With the box in hand, he’d make his way to the operation theater, unchallenged and unquestioned. The mere mention of Sattar’s name ensured that no one dared interfere, such was the fear of his wrath.

In a clandestine conversation, one of the drivers, choosing to remain anonymous, shed light on the financial side of this operation. “Each journey,” he confided, “netted us between 12000 to 19000 Taka (BDT).” The stakes were high, the rewards lucrative, but the mystery of Monu’s disappearance loomed large, adding a somber note to the entire operation.

Sattar’s deep-rooted involvement in the organ trafficking underworld has unveiled a disturbing connection to Yunus and his controversial Grameen Bank venture. The Grameen Bank, once hailed as a beacon of hope for the impoverished, now stands under a shadow of doubt. Beneath the facade of its celebrated microfinance initiatives lies a sinister agenda intricately linked to the multi-billion dollar organ trade. This revelation not only exposes the reality of the Nobel Prize-winning institution but also starkly showcases the extent to which the organ trafficking network has penetrated, manipulating and exploiting the vulnerabilities of the very individuals the bank had vowed to support.

A harrowing account came to light when one of the drivers recounted a traumatic incident. “While transporting a portion of the liver, I was instructed to drive as fast as possible,” he shared. Tragically, this rush resulted in a severe accident. Instead of receiving assistance or sympathy, he was met with brutality. “I was assaulted with rods,” he continued, the pain evident in his voice. The aftermath of the attack saw him hospitalized for six agonizing days, during which it was discovered that one of his fingers had been broken. To add insult to injury, not only was he denied payment for that ill-fated trip, but it was Abus Sattar himself who had mercilessly beaten him. The driver’s tale paints a chilling picture of the ruthlessness that underpins this illicit trade.

The revelation of Mohammad Yunis’ partnership with Sattar, a notorious figure in the human organ trafficking world, has sent shockwaves throughout the international community. This association becomes even more alarming when considering Yunis’ deep-rooted ties with the Clintons. Such connections, intertwining respected global figures with the dark underbelly of illegal trade, raise grave concerns. The implications of these relationships could potentially compromise the integrity of humanitarian efforts and global diplomacy. In our earlier report we have exposed Professor Muhammad Yunus’ Nobel Journey, his relationships with Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, and Jeffrey Epstein etc.

In the intricate tapestry of Bangladeshi politics and social entrepreneurship, the relationship between Professor Muhammad Yunus and Abdus Sattar stands out as a significant yet underexplored connection.

In 2005, the paths of Abdus Sattar and Professor Muhammad Yunus, “the visionary” behind Grameen Bank, fatefully intersected. That same year, while employed at a garment firm in Dhaka, Sattar made the harrowing decision to sell his kidney to an ailing individual. This personal ordeal, rather than serving as a cautionary tale, illuminated a sinister avenue of profit for him. Allegedly, with a newfound ambition, Sattar journeyed back to Joypurhat, where he began scouting for potential organ sellers.

Abdus Sattar, with the aid of his agents, meticulously crafted a network bridging desperate kidney patients in Dhaka with potential sellers from remote villages, reaping substantial commissions from each transaction. Police Inspector Karim shed light on their modus operandi, stating, “The brokers strategically position themselves around diagnostic centers, known hubs for kidney dialysis. They recognize these centers as fertile grounds to identify potential kidney recipients.” Delving deeper into their operations, Inspector Karim unveiled fraudulent documents at his Joypurhat office, which were used to “legitimize” organ transplants. For instance, one document falsely identified Mehdi Hasan as the nephew of a transplant recipient, while another claimed he was the son of the recipient’s sister. Sattar and his associates would charge fees, ranging from 400,000 to 500,000 taka ($5,280 to $6,600). However, only a meager portion of this sum would find its way to the actual organ seller, highlighting the depth of their deceit and exploitation.

It is said that during the late evenings in Dhaka, whenever Yunus is in Bangladesh, Yunus meets Sattar in his own house, discussing Grameen syndicate. Sources close to both individuals have often remarked on the mutual respect they held for each other, with Sattar once commenting on Yunus’ “unwavering commitment to the nation” and Yunus praising Sattar’s “visionary leadership.”

However, this close association was not without its challenges. As Yunus’s international stature grew, especially after being awarded the Nobel Prize in 2006, many began to speculate about his political ambitions. Rumors swirled about a potential alliance between him and Sattar, with some even suggesting that they were plotting a new political movement. While both Yunus and Sattar dismissed such speculations, their frequent meetings and shared vision for Bangladesh continued to fuel such rumors.

In America

In 2013, amidst whispers of questionable practices, the already controversial Grameen Foundation made a move that further raised eyebrows in financial circles. They announced a partnership with the Better Than Cash Alliance, an initiative with backing from some of the world’s most powerful entities: the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Citi, Ford Foundation, Omidyar Network, USAID, U.N. Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), and Visa Inc. While on the surface, this alliance purported to champion the noble cause of transitioning payments from cash to electronic through mobile financial services and agricultural efforts, many couldn’t help but wonder about the underlying motives. With Grameen’s shadowy reputation, this collaboration seemed less about financial inclusivity and more about consolidating power and influence in the ever-evolving digital financial landscape.

The reputation of Muhammad Yunus, once hailed for pioneering micro-credit and subsequently awarded the Nobel Prize in 2006, has been increasingly marred by a series of alarming associations and allegations. From purported involvement in micro-credit frauds to his ties with the Clintons and alleged links to the sinister world of organ trafficking, the shadows around Yunus have only deepened with the revelation of his name in Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious black book. These connections cast a pall over his celebrated achievements, leading many to question the true nature of the so-called “father of Micro-Credit.” Rather than the benevolent visionary he’s often portrayed as, there’s growing concern that Yunus might be a mastermind who crafted an industry that conveniently provides drug lords and organ traffickers with sophisticated channels to launder and legitimize their ill-gotten gains.

The intricate web of affiliations surrounding Muhammad Yunus has further expanded with the revelation of his association with a prominent Saudi businessman, Mohammed Abdul Latif Jameel. Notably, Jameel, who is a board member of Grameen, and founded another business venture with Grameen named Grameen-Jameel, has also been identified in Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous black book. While initially an acquaintance through Epstein’s network, Mohammed Abdul Latif Jameel’s relationship with Yunus evolved over time, culminating in a close personal bond. Beyond his ties with Yunus, Jameel is renowned as a successful entrepreneur and a generous philanthropist. His contributions span a range of causes, including significant programs at MIT aimed at poverty alleviation, food, and water security. In acknowledgment of his extensive philanthropic endeavors and his commitment to fostering arts and culture in the United Kingdom, Mohammed Abdul Latif Jameel was bestowed with an honorary knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II, also reported by Al-Arabia news outlet. This prestigious honor was announced by the British Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jameel’s homeland, further cementing his stature as a global benefactor. Yet, amidst these accolades, his connection with Yunus and their shared link to Epstein’s circle questions this nature of their alliance.

Further cementing the Grameen-Jameel connection is Zaher Al Munajjed, who holds the esteemed position of Chairman at Grameen-Jameel Microfinance Ltd. He also serves as an advisor to Mohammed Abdul Latif Jameel, the President of the ALJ Group in Saudi Arabia. With over a quarter-century of international business experience, Al Munajjed has been instrumental in pioneering community-focused developmental programs, particularly in vocational training and microfinance. His most notable achievement is the establishment of Grameen-Jameel Microfinance Ltd., which plays a pivotal role in bolstering the microfinance sector in the MENA and Turkey regions. A Harvard Business School alumnus and a Master’s holder in French International Law, Al Munajjed’s credentials are as impressive as his contributions to the world of microfinance.

Yousef Jameel, a name that once echoed through the opulent halls of London casinos in the 1980s, is no stranger to controversy. Known as a playboy during those times, , as reported by a British newspaper the Daily Mail, his life took a darker turn when he became embroiled in an international child abduction case.

But that wasn’t the end of Jameel’s trysts with notoriety. He found himself at the center of another storm when he was implicated in a libel case. Jameel vehemently contested claims that he had funded the 9/11 mastermind, Osama bin Laden. This alleged association was based on a list, infamously known as the ‘Golden Chain.’ This document, believed to have originated in 1988, insinuated that bin Laden had financial backers, including Mohammad Yousef Jameel, during the time when bin Laden was aligned with the Americans. This was a period when bin Laden was actively supporting the mujahideen in their battle against the Soviet Union in Afghanistan.

But the shadows surrounding Jameels didn’t end there. In a subsequent twist, he found himself at the center of a libel case. Jameel vehemently denied allegations that linked him to the funding of the notorious 9/11 mastermind, Osama bin Laden.

The micro-credit industry, once hailed as a beacon of hope for the impoverished, has come under intense scrutiny in recent years. Allegations suggest that the very institutions established to uplift the economically disadvantaged are, in fact, exploiting them. These micro-credit institutions are accused of ensnaring the poor in a web of debt, all while funneling vast sums of money for their own agendas. They receive grants amounting to billions, which, instead of being directed towards genuine poverty alleviation, are allegedly channeled into self-promotion and other undisclosed ventures.

A glaring example of this malpractice is Compartamos Banco. Initially founded as a non-profit with the noble aim of aiding the poor, its trajectory took a questionable turn when it transitioned into a for-profit entity. Today, it reportedly rakes in billions every month, capitalizing on its vast syndicate of micro-loans. This dramatic shift from a philanthropic mission to a profit-driven one has raised many eyebrows.

But the concerns don’t end there. Investigations into the Compartamos Banco‘s operations have unearthed suspicions of it being a conduit for money laundering, with potential ties to the drug mafia. Bloomber wrote in its article titled “Big Money Backs Tiny Loans That Lead to Debt, Despair and Even Suicide” that In 2007, Mexico’s Banco Compartamos, originally a nonprofit founded in 1990 inspired by Mother Teresa’s teachings, had its first microfinance IPO. After transitioning to a commercial bank in 2000, it leveraged investments from the World Bank and Accion International to become a for-profit microfinance entity. Upon going public, its valuation exceeded $1.5 billion, benefiting its founders and early investors.

The discovery of a narco-submarine, used for illicit drug trafficking, has further intensified these suspicions. Given that Compartamos Banco operates in Mexico, a country in the Americas with a known history of drug-related issues, the proven connections could have far-reaching implications. The intertwining of the dark underbelly of organized crime paints a grim picture of the lengths to which entities might go in the pursuit of wealth, even at the expense of the very people they vowed to serve.