The mounting debt burden on Americans

Americans find themselves in the grip of an escalating debt crisis, with the looming specter of rising interest rates, surging inflation, and the impending end of the student loan moratorium. Total household debt in the United States reached a staggering US$17.06 trillion in the second quarter of 2023, with credit card debt surpassing the daunting milestone of US$1 trillion, as reported by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Financial experts and economists, interviewed by the Daily Caller News Foundation, warn that this trend may worsen as interest rates continue their ascent.

Peter Earle, an economist at the American Institute for Economic Research, underscores the gravity of the situation, stating that “the amount of debt outstanding, and in particular the surpassing of the US$1 trillion mark, is significant and worrisome”. He attributes this debt surge to various factors, including the initial response to the pandemic, where the Federal Reserve kept policy interest rates near zero for an extended period, making borrowing remarkably cheap.

The surge in interest rates across all credit lines follows the Federal Reserve’s decision to increase the federal funds rate eleven times since March 2022, pushing the current rate to a range of 5.25 percent to 5.50 percent. This move was made to combat stubbornly high inflation, which remained at 3.2 percent in July, up from 3.0 percent in June but significantly lower than the alarming 9.2 percent recorded in June 2022.

Michael Faulkender, Chief Economist and Senior Advisor for the Center for American Prosperity, points out that “interest rates on credit cards, car loans, mortgages, and other forms of debt have been shooting up, making the servicing of debt taken at low prices more expensive presently”. The situation could deteriorate further if the Federal Reserve chooses to raise the federal funds rate again, as hinted at by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

In addition to escalating interest rates, the specter of inflation poses a significant challenge. If real wages fail to keep pace with inflation, it could increase the real costs for consumers, forcing them deeper into debt to meet basic needs. Powell predicts that inflation will not return to the target level of 2 percent until 2025, even with high interest rates.

Younger households, in particular, face a mounting financial burden, with rising rents, the resumption of student loan payments, and increasing credit card debt. These challenges are exacerbated by stagnant wages and the depletion of savings accumulated during the pandemic.

The student loan landscape also presents its own set of challenges. The total balance of student loans decreased by US$35 billion in the second quarter of 2023, falling to US$1.57 trillion, following a more than three-year suspension of payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, interest on these balances is set to resume in September, and payments will recommence in October. This means that younger Americans could face increased financial obligations, potentially leading to financial strain unless personal spending or savings are reduced.

The return of student loan payments is expected to have a profound impact. According to Peter Earle, “tens of millions of Americans will suddenly have to come up with what amounts to another car payment each month”. This shift in financial obligations could have far-reaching consequences for consumer spending.

The auto loan sector is not faring any better, with auto loan balances increasing by US$20 billion in the second quarter of 2023, reaching a volume of US$179 billion, according to the New York Fed. The prices of new cars have risen significantly, with very few models available for less than US$20,000, compared to a dozen such models five years ago. Delinquency rates on auto loans are also on the rise.

As Peter Earle observes, “statistics on auto loan delinquencies are surprising, as they are not only rising but already above pre-COVID levels”. This, coupled with the impending resumption of student loan payments, increasing shelter costs, and rising gasoline prices, paints a challenging financial landscape for the average American consumer.

Mortgage rates have also surged to a 20-year high, with interest rates for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage reaching 7.23 percent in August before slightly declining to 7.18 percent by the end of the month, according to Freddie Mac.

The consequences of these high rates are evident, as Americans are increasingly choosing not to purchase homes. The number of existing homes sold in June plummeted to just 4,160,000, significantly lower than the consistent 6 million homes sold per month in 2021.

These economic indicators are troubling, with downward revisions in the yearly real Gross Domestic Product and cooling job gains. The Federal Reserve may need to reconsider raising the federal funds rate in September, offering some respite to Americans burdened by debt. However, the mounting debt crisis remains a significant concern, and addressing it will require comprehensive and thoughtful economic policy measures.