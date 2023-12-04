The rise of the silent pink wave in Indian elections

In the intricate tapestry of Indian politics, a transformative phenomenon is silently reshaping electoral landscapes — the emergence of the silent pink wave. Contrary to the traditional parameters of caste and religion that have long dictated voting preferences, an increasingly influential demographic, the women voters, is making its presence felt in the political arena.

This silent pink wave represents the voting choices of women who are endorsing parties and leaders aligned with their specific agendas. One noteworthy example is the prohibition policy implemented by Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, in 2015. Despite facing media criticism, Kumar understood the pulse of rural Bihar, where alcohol consumption often drained family incomes. The prohibition policy resonated strongly with women voters, making it a strategic move that garnered their support.

Women voters, constituting an ever-growing percentage in every election, are now making their voices heard on issues that directly impact their lives. The 2019 parliamentary elections saw a turnout of 65.63 percent for women compared to 67.09 percent for men. This trend highlights the increasing significance of the pink vote, which is driven by priorities such as public safety, quality education, primary healthcare, and avenues for employment, particularly through microfinance initiatives.

Experts argue that as women become more literate, their concerns extend beyond traditional considerations, focusing on issues like education, healthcare, and public safety. This shift is particularly pronounced in northern states, where women are advocating for safe contraceptives and actively participating in the political discourse.

The pink vote is not confined to the act of voting alone; it has evolved into a mobilized force, establishing collectives in various sectors. From milk supply initiatives in Gujarat to traditional handicrafts like Chikankari in Uttar Pradesh, these collectives, originally formed to seek microfinance and markets, have become hubs of political influence. The politicization of these women has transformed the pink vote into a substantial and formidable force that cannot be ignored.

Political parties are starting to take notice of the pink vote’s sway. In Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) initially ran a lackluster campaign centered around “collective leadership” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the focal point. However, realizing the changing voter dynamics, they shifted focus to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and his Ladli Behna scheme, offering a monthly stipend of ₹1,250 to beneficiaries. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself warned women voters that the scheme could be at risk if the Congress came to power.

In Rajasthan, the traditionally patriarchal state, BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia, made a significant comeback in campaigning after being initially sidelined by the central leadership. This resurgence was driven by her unique connection with traditional women voters, solidifying her position as the tallest BJP leader in Rajasthan.

Even in Uttar Pradesh, a traditionally backward state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s perceived improvement in law and order has become a crucial factor in appealing to women voters. His tough stance against crime, including targeted encounters with criminals, has earned him popularity as the “Hard man” of the state. The improvement in public safety, particularly for women, has resonated positively with both genders.

The significance of the pink vote is palpable in the state, with women voters prioritizing excellence in education and public health. In a public meeting in Rajasthan, women wearing traditional veils revealed the subtlety of their influence. While men in their families believed they were making the voting decisions, these women exercised their agency through secret ballots, prioritizing candidates who promised infrastructure development, sanitation facilities, and economic opportunities.

Anecdotes from such interactions underscore the preference of women voters for dynamic leaders who pledge development and empowerment. With the Women’s Reservations Bill for Lok Sabha reservations pending delimitation of constituencies, the pink vote is poised to transcend mere wish lists and make its presence felt through the power of the ballot.

The silent pink wave is not just a voting bloc; it is a force that is reshaping the political narrative in India. As women continue to prioritize issues that impact their daily lives and communities, political parties must acknowledge and address these concerns to secure the support of this influential demographic. The evolution of the pink vote from a silent force to an active political player marks a significant shift in Indian politics, one that demands attention and adaptation from all political stakeholders.