The US set to designate Bangladesh Nationalist Party as terrorist organization

After continuing subversive and terrorist acts for weeks, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) seems to be finally falling under Western actions as key policymakers in Washington DC reportedly are expressing dismay at the party for continuing terrorist acts instead of joining the forthcoming general election in Bangladesh which is scheduled to be held on January 7, 2024.

It may be mentioned here that in 2017, a court in the United States had termed Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) as a Tier-III terrorist organization. In the judgement, the US court said, “Because the BNP “used violence for political purposes to an extent that constitutes engaging in terrorist activity” the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit Court of Appeals found that the party was a Tier III terrorist organization.

According to the US court, “Tier III terrorist organizations, the groups at issue in this case, are groups “of two or more individuals, whether organized or not, which engage in, or [have] a subgroup which engages in,” terrorist activity. 8 U.S.C. § 1182(a)(3)(B)(vi)(III). Terrorist activity is defined broadly by the statute as conduct “unlawful under the laws of the place where it is committed (or which, if it had been committed in the United States, would be unlawful under the laws of the United States or any State)” and which involves one of several enumerated actions, including the “hijacking or sabotage of any conveyance”, “an assassination”, use of any “biological agent, chemical agent, or nuclear weapon or device, or [ ] explosive, firearm, or other weapon or dangerous device (other than for mere personal monetary gain), with intent to endanger, directly or indirectly, the safety of one or more individuals or to cause substantial damage to property”, or a “threat, attempt, or conspiracy to” commit such acts. 8 U.S.C. § 1182(a)(3)(B)(iii)”.

Commenting on BNP, an analyst in Washington DC told this correspondent, “Bangladesh Nationalist Party has track record of resorting to violence and acts which are tantamount to terrorist acts. In the recent weeks, particularly since October 29, we are witnessing similar acts when dozens of public transports came under arson attacks that proves – BNP hasn’t abandoned its history of violence”.

The analyst further said, “Apex court in the United States have found abundant evidence that the BNP had used violence for political purposes in the past. It noted the deadly results of the campaign to disrupt the Bengali [Bangladesh] election in January 2014. It further emphasized that the BNP leaders “publicly announced a plan to obstruct the 2014 election by strikes, boycotts, and blockades”. Such acts have resulted in death and serious injury of people”.

Replying to question as to why US authorities did not designate BNP following its terrorist acts in 2014, the analyst said, “Although there is evidence in the record as to terrorist activity by BNP members from 2013-2015, the record is less clear as to terrorist acts committed by BNP members between 2008 and 2011. According to reports, 135 individuals having been killed and 11,532 persons having been injured due to political violence between January and December 2011. But the report immediately notes thereafter: “Corroborating Information could not be found among the sources consulted . . .”. Under such circumstance, US court had declared BNP as Tier-III terrorist organization, as such terminology is applicable to “group of two or more individuals” that engages in terrorist activity, or a group that “has a subgroup” that engages in terrorist activity. 8 U.S.C. § 1182(a)(3)(B)(vi)(III) (emphases added). Had the statute stated that a Tier III terrorist organization is “a group whose members engage in terrorist activity”, then a group’s Tier III designation could be based on the individual actions of its members, regardless of authorization. In six of the opinions, the Apex court board agreed that the BNP qualified as a terrorist organization based on the record”.

On February 17, 2015, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a statement has provided evidences of “barbaric violence by BNP-Jamaat”.

Commenting on BNP-Jamaat, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said:

“They [BNP-Jamaat] are killing people hurling petrol bombs. They are destroying people’s property by arson attacks. These mindless acts are being done to gain personal or group interests. People of Bangladesh never witness such cruel acts after 1971. The people of the outside world also did not hear such deed of a political party. The BNP-Jamaat clique let lose a reign of terror to resist the 5 January election. They vandalized and torched hundreds of vehicles. As many as 200 people, including 20 law enforcers, were killed by their petrol bombs, handmade bombs and other sorts of violence. They felled thousands of roadside trees. They torched small shops, government and private establishments, power plants. The goons of BNP-Jamaat vandalized mosques, temples, pagodas and churches, and torched hundreds of copies of the holy Quran. On the election day, they killed 26 people, including presiding officer and torched 582 schools across the country”.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, the United States has declared of sending a team of give experts to observe the forthcoming 12th National Parliament elections in Bangladesh. The experts, set to stay in the country for six to eight weeks, will focus on assessing election-related violence.

Diplomatic sources reveal that two US research institutes, the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and the International Republican Institute (IRI), communicated this initiative in a letter to the Election Commission (EC) Secretariat on November 20, 2023.

In their letter to the EC, NDI and IRI specified that four experts and one expert coordinator would be deployed to Bangladesh for an extended period, working for six to eight weeks. These experts are scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh a couple of weeks prior to the election.

Their primary task involves assessing incidents of election-related violence, particularly examining violence between political parties, internal conflicts within a political party, violence against women and minorities, online harassment, and threats. Additionally, the experts will evaluate the role of government organizations in these situations.

The joint letter, signed by Jami Spykerman, NDI’s Asia Pacific program director, and Stephen Cime, IRI’s regional director for South Asia, outlines the mission’s goal of identifying those responsible for the violence in the 12th National elections and its impact.

The expert mission is expected to provide necessary recommendations to mitigate violence in future elections. Furthermore, the experts from NDI and IRI will make their assessments public and submit a comprehensive report to the election commission.