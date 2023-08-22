There is no place for hegemony and intimidation in democracy

Scholars of political science frequently point to India as the birthplace of democracy, being the world’s largest and oldest democratic nation. Contrarily, England transitioned to a democratic system after centuries under direct monarchy, while American democracy boasts a relatively newer history.

Abraham Lincoln’s famous description of democracy as a government “of the people, by the people, and for the people” underlines that every nation has the prerogative to adopt a suitable democratic form that fosters progress, prosperity, and security.

Nevertheless, the principles of democracy should not be manipulated to justify hegemony, intimidation, or repression toward foreign countries.

Regrettably, recent decades have borne witness to a disconcerting trend where several administrations in the United States have employed severe intimidation under the pretext of democracy. These actions have raised questions about whether the US still embodies democratic ideals, particularly in recent years.

Notably, US policymakers invoked fabricated allegations of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) to justify the Iraq invasion, only to later admit the falsehood after Saddam Hussein’s removal from power. This exemplifies a misuse of power in a unipolar global context, where the US assumed the role of a global enforcer.

Since Joe Biden’s assumption of office, his administration has made significant missteps in various regions. Afghanistan stands as a prominent illustration of these flawed policies, with the country falling into the hands of Taliban extremists, leading to ongoing suffering, particularly among Afghan women.

Biden’s entanglement in the Ukrainian conflict presents another complex issue, with no clear resolution in sight regarding the war or Russia’s involvement.

In South Asia, the Biden administration has indirectly contributed to upheaval in Pakistan, leading to the displacement of a democratically elected government led by Imran Khan. Disturbingly, silence has ensued as Khan and his colleagues face persecution, even as individuals with concerning ties find a place within Pakistan’s interim government.

This precarious situation in Pakistan could potentially embolden radical Islamic militant groups, jeopardizing regional security. Curiously, a lull in terrorist activity emerged after Imran Khan’s imprisonment, despite frequent attacks prior. This raises suspicions about the involvement of Pakistan’s influential military establishment and foreign actors behind these orchestrated acts of terrorism.

Over the years, the Biden administration has persistently pressured Bangladesh’s Awami League government and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina under various pretexts. While purportedly aimed at bolstering democracy, these actions seem to belie a different agenda.

Media accounts suggest that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its ally, Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), invested significant resources in lobbying and propaganda to discredit the ruling Awami League and secularist factions. With apparent support from the Biden administration, the BNP and its Islamist affiliates aim to seize power and transform Bangladesh into a neo-Taliban state. If successful, this agenda could turn Bangladesh into a hub of terrorism and extremism, posing a grave threat to the broader region.