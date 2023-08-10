TTP seeks merger alliances with Al-Qaeda

A report presented to the UN Security Council in July has raised concerns about the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an outlawed group seeking a merger with Al-Qaeda, with the goal of forming an umbrella organization to provide refuge for various terror groups operating in South Asia. The report indicates that the TTP shares close ties with the Afghan Taliban and is aiming for a merger with regional affiliates to expand its terror activities.

This development comes as the Afghan Taliban has returned to power, which has emboldened the TTP in the erstwhile tribal areas of Pakistan. There are also concerns that if the TTP continues to have a safe operating base in Afghanistan, it could become a regional threat.

It’s worth noting that Pakistani authorities have accused Indian intelligence agency RAW, and Israeli Mossad of supporting various radical Islamic jihadist groups including TTP, ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and others in Afghanistan and Balochistan. These groups have been involved in terrorism-related activities in Pakistan and neighboring countries.

Pakistan has consistently raised its concerns about India’s role in promoting terrorism within its borders. The Pakistani Ambassador to the United Nations presented a dossier to the UN Secretary-General, providing evidence of India’s involvement in promoting terrorism in Pakistan. This includes support for various banned organizations, targeting major cities, and attempting to sabotage projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The TTP, formed in 2007, operates along the Afghan-Pakistani border and has close ties with the Afghan Taliban. Its current leader, Noor Wali Mehsud, has pledged allegiance to the Afghan Taliban’s Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. The TTP and the Afghan Taliban share a common ideology rooted in their war against NATO forces.

Despite attempts to engage in peace talks, the TTP’s recent resurgence in terror attacks in Pakistan, especially in provinces like Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has raised concerns about destabilization efforts by external intelligence agencies, particularly RAW.

In response to these attacks, a high-level Pakistani delegation, including Defense Minister Khawaja Asif and Lt. Gen. Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, head of ISI, visited Kabul to discuss the issue with Afghan authorities. Pakistan has warned that if the TTP continues its cross-border attacks from Afghanistan, Islamabad may take direct action against TTP sanctuaries within Afghanistan.

It’s important to recognize that while the TTP poses challenges, it cannot become the Interim Taliban Authority (ITA) due to various factors, including power dynamics, lack of public support, and opposition within Pakistani society. However, the ongoing threat from the TTP and other terror groups based in Afghanistan remains a significant concern for Pakistan, and Islamabad is taking measures to address these challenges and protect its citizens from terrorism.