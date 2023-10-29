UK turns into safe haven of Hamas-Palestinian terrorists, Islamist bigots

While long ago London has turned into capital of dirty cash, Britain now seems to have already been hijacked by Islamist bigots, jihadists, anti-Semites, Holocaust deniers and Hamas-Palestinian terrorists. Since October 7 Hamas pogrom in Israel, UK is witnessing alarming radical Muslims and Christian-Jew haters coming on streets in thousands and chanting slogans of jihadism and Islamic conquest of the West. In UK mosques, Muslims are collecting fund for “Islamic resistance” – meaning they are taking preparations of another 10/7 in Britain which shall lead to slaughter of Christians, Jews, Hindus and non-Muslims. Unfortunately, British intelligence is turning blind-eye on such dangerous happenings.

Meanwhile, according to the Daily Mail, Abdul Wahid, head of terrorist group Hizb Ut Tahrir, who celebrated Hamas pogrom that slaughtered over 1,400 Jewish men, women and children as a “very welcome punch on the nose’ to Israel” is working as an NHS GP under different names. He has also spent more than 20 years practicing as a family doctor under his real name, Dr Wahid Asif Shaida.

Hizb Ut Tahrir caused outrage recently when members chanted “jihad” during a rally outside the Egyptian and Turkish embassies in London and called for “Muslim armies” to attack Israel.

Dr Wahid Asif Shaida alias Abdul Wahid told the baying crowd: “Victory is coming and everyone has to choose a side. Whose side are you going to be on?”

Another senior member of Hizb Ut Tahrir – a group banned in Germany and a dozen other nations – asked supporters: “What is the solution to liberate people in the concentration camp called Palestine?”

It may be mentioned here that, under various platforms and banners, radical Islam is steadily expanding in the European nations, especially in the United Kingdom, Germany and Sweden. According to counterterrorism experts, if this growth is allowed to continue, European countries shall face severe challenges from the radical Muslims, and crusaders of jihad and Caliphate. According to recent report, Hizb Ut Tahrir, which holds to the belied that it is a religious duty and obligation for Muslims to seek expansion and establish a caliphate has been gradually expanding its network in Sweden by recruiting unknown number of members. While HT is expanding in Europe, including Britain, the rise and expansion of another radical Islamic outfit – Muslim Brotherhood in North America is a matter of grave concern. Las enforcement agencies in Sweden say, the country has already become a ticking time bomb of Islamist violence.

Despite the fact of Hizb Ut Tahrir being outlawed in a number of countries in the world, including Bangladesh, it has been allowed to operate in the United Kingdom and few other European and Western nations. In fact, Britain has become the epicenter of the activities of radical Islamic groups including Hizb Ut Tahrir, Hamas, Muslim Brotherhood and Hezbollah.

According to Swedish broadcaster SVT, Hizb Ut Tahrir has been distributing leaflets at many homes in the Rinkeby area, with the agenda of encouraging Muslims in joining the group. Locals in Rinkeby has lodged complaints with Swedish police asking whether the contents of the leaflets are legal. Martin Marmgren, group manager for the police in Järva, commented on the pamphlets, saying: “Some people are worried. This is an extremist message from an extremist organization”.

Hizb Ut Tahrir has been operating in Sweden since 2011 and has been running for years in some other European countries, such as neighboring Denmark. As the group opposes democracy, back in 2015, Hizb Ut Tahrir called upon the Danish Muslims to “abstain from voting”, after claiming democracy was not compatible with Islam. It also opposes participation of women in politics and social activities.

In a leaflet distributed in 2015 amongst the Danish voters, Hizb Ut Tahrir said: We are committed to being active participants in our society, but it has to be on Islam’s terms, without compromising our own principles and values. Democracy is fundamentally incompatible with Islam, and it is a sinking ship.

British authorities in 2018, accused Hizb Ut Tahrir of using children to spread extremist literature that provided justification for suicide bombings and stated that women who leave home “uncovered” [without burqa] should be punished. It may be mentioned here that, in East London in Britain, has particularly turned into the epicenter of radical Islamism, with hundreds and thousands of immigrants – mostly Muslims applying Islamic sharia rule in their lifestyle. Mosques and Islamic centers in London are used for radicalizing Muslims and even recruiting jihadists.

Since October 7 Hamas pogrom in Israel, Hamas members in disguise are flexing muscle and showing nasty fangs in the name of anti-Israel protest and intensifying their attacks targeting innocent civilians in majority of the Western nations, including Britain as well as countries like India, world’s largest democracy, where Islamist bigots are continuing extreme notoriety, which can ultimately threaten India’s democratic fabric and even sovereignty, as majority of those thuggish Islamists are backed by terror-patron Pakistan, Iran, Turkey as well as connected to Lebanese Hezbollah and Palestinian terrorists such as Hamas.

According to media reports, United Kingdom, for example, where British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has been shamelessly celebrating Hamas pogrom, notorious Islamists are openly funding and patronizing anti-Israel and pro-Hamas protests, where law enforcement agencies are not taking any action against these terrorists.

Meanwhile, Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová has just called to leave the UN for cheering Hamas terrorists. “Exactly 3 weeks ago, Hamas murdered over 1400 Israelis, more victims for their population than the militant Islamist organization al-Qaeda murdered in the US on 9/11. And only 14 countries, including ours, have spoken out clearly and understandably against this unprecedented terrorist attack perpetrated by Hamas terrorists! I am ashamed of the UN. In my opinion, the Czech Republic has no place in an organization that cheers on terrorists and does not respect the fundamental right to self-defense. Let’s get out”.

According to Associated Press, the United States on Friday expanded its effort to cut off funding for Hamas, announcing a second round of sanctions against people and organizations linked to the group since it launched an attack on Israel that killed more than 1,400 people.

The new sanctions highlight Iran’s role in providing financial, logistical and operational support to Hamas, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a statement. They include a Hamas representative in Iran and members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard.