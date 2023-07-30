Ukraine launches series of drone attacks targeting Moscow

In a series of alarming drone attacks that shook Moscow early on Sunday morning, a skyscraper within the Moscow City business center took a direct hit, resulting in damage, injuries, and the temporary shutdown of airspace in the area. Local reports indicate that at least one person, a security guard, was injured during the attack, although the Mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, stated that no other injuries had been reported.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the attack involved three Ukrainian drones. One of the drones was shot down on the outskirts of the city, while the other two were neutralized using electronic warfare and subsequently crashed into an office complex. The impact of one of the drones was so severe that it tore through a floor in the Moscow City skyscraper, causing nearby windows to shatter.

In response to the drone assault, air defenses were activated, leading to the downing of two drones and the successful interception of a third by Russian authorities. As a precautionary measure, airspace over and around the city was temporarily closed, causing a brief halt in incoming and outgoing flights at Vnukovo International Airport.

Notably, this is not the first time that Moscow has been targeted by drone attacks this year. Despite the city being more than 500km away from the Ukrainian border and the ongoing conflict, it has experienced several similar incidents. Moscow has consistently attributed these attacks to Kyiv, but Ukrainian authorities have refrained from claiming responsibility for assaults on Russia.

The latest drone attack is part of a broader pattern of drone assaults that have also struck the Kremlin and Russian towns near the Ukrainian border, further escalating tensions between the two nations. Russia has referred to the incident as an “attempted terrorist attack.”

In a separate incident, Russia reported intercepting two Ukrainian missiles over its southern Rostov region, resulting in injuries to 16 people due to falling debris in the city of Taganrog. While regions bordering Ukraine have frequently experienced drone strikes and shelling since the conflict’s outbreak in February 2022, missile attacks have been less common.

As of now, Ukraine has not issued a formal response to the allegations regarding the drone attacks. The situation adds complexity to the ongoing Ukrainian counter-offensive aimed at reclaiming territories captured by Russia during the hostilities that began last year.

With tensions continuing to escalate between the two countries, the international community closely watches the situation, concerned about the potential for further violence and instability in the region.