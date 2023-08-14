A frontline brigade of Ukrainian soldiers has raised concerns about the effectiveness of NATO training, stating that it leaves them underprepared for the realities of Russia’s war. Over 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers have undergone military training in the West, but the disconnect between NATO training and domestic military needs has become evident. The limited scope of NATO’s offerings has shifted the responsibility for crucial combat training back to Ukraine. Due to time constraints, the essential second stage of training often doesn’t occur in full, neither in Ukraine nor in the West.

A senior intelligence sergeant from the newly formed 41st Mechanised Brigade, who goes by the name ‘Dutchman,’ explained the situation: “I don’t want to say anything against our partners, but they don’t quite understand our situation and how we are fighting. That’s why the main training and the integrated training happens here.” The consensus among soldiers is that while the Western training provides valuable experience in shooting and equipment usage, the most beneficial training still takes place in Ukraine, where day-to-day tactics and combined arms training are taught.

Nick Reynolds from the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) explained that Western training, while safer and simpler, lacks the realism needed for the Ukrainian military to face the specific challenges posed by Russia’s actions. This approach shifts the risk from training stages to live operations, leaving Ukrainian troops less prepared for the battlefield.

The issue with Western instructors, who haven’t fought in a conflict similar to the one Ukraine is facing against Russia, compounds the problem. The focus of Western armies and defense industries on Middle Eastern insurgencies is not directly relevant to the Ukrainian context. As Dutchman pointed out, the terrain and tactics used by Ukrainian forces differ significantly from those in urban settings.

The training provided by NATO does not cover essential skills that Ukrainian commanders desperately want their troops to learn. For example, proper trench clearing, grenade usage, handling booby traps, and understanding enemy tactics are areas where the training falls short. A soldier from the 41st Brigade highlighted the inadequacy of training on minefields, a crucial skill given the extensive minefields deployed by Russian forces during the counter-offensive.

Moreover, Dutchman noted a difference in planning approaches between Western and Ukrainian forces. NATO forces tend to plan with a weaker enemy in mind, whereas Ukrainian commanders have to adapt quickly, making decisions on the fly in response to unexpected situations.

NATO’s health and safety regulations also play a role in limiting the training options for Ukrainian troops. The pathway for accrediting units as safe at different levels is time-consuming, preventing Ukrainian soldiers from accessing advanced training modules that would be beneficial to them.

While there are challenges in aligning the training approaches, some experts believe there is room for change and improvement. Adjustments in training, considering Ukraine’s specific needs, could better prepare the country’s soldiers for the complex and evolving battlefield. The soldiers of the 41st Brigade, currently stationed on the “second” line of defense, are preparing for the potential escalation of conflict against Russian forces.

In the end, as Dutchman pointed out, true readiness only comes when soldiers face the realities of the battlefield. While preparation is essential, the profound impact of being in a war zone cannot be fully understood until experienced. Many soldiers on the front lines are yet to face this grim reality.