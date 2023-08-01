United Nations wants to create political pressure on the US

In light of past crises being viewed as opportunities for change, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has presented a plan to significantly enhance the power of the UN and the position of the secretary-general. Citing recent challenges faced by international institutions, Guterres sees the upcoming Summit of the Future as a chance to bolster global cooperation and address gaps in global governance.

Several policy briefs to be presented at the summit, covering topics such as "Future Generations", "Outer Space", "Beyond Gross Domestic Product", "Global Digital Compact", "Transforming Education", and "United Nations 2.0".

However, the proposed “Pact of the Future” has raised concerns, particularly among the US and other governments that value their sovereignty and question the wisdom of granting more authority to international bureaucrats and creating new supra-national rules and institutions that could impact their interests.

A notable policy brief grants Guterres the authority to convene and operate an Emergency Platform in the event of complex global crises, without requiring consultation with all governments. The purpose of this platform is to overcome obstacles to an effective response, potentially pressuring governments into cooperation with UN directives. While it is initially intended for a finite period, there are concerns about the relinquishment of such emergency powers once granted.

Furthermore, the policy brief on information integrity calls for a “United Nations Code of Conduct for Information Integrity on Digital Platforms”, While seeking to uphold human rights, such a code may risk infringing on freedom of speech and expression, as seen in previous efforts to suppress “disinformation” and “misinformation”.

Another proposal suggests reshaping the international financial architecture to increase investment in “global public goods” and update the international tax system. While developing countries have long sought more assistance from developed nations, critics worry about potential global taxes and a shift in economic governance.

Although these proposals are still in the early stages, the overarching goal is to consolidate power within the UN and the secretary-general. The Biden administration has expressed support for the effort, but many argue that protecting national sovereignty should be a top priority. As the “Pact of the Future” moves forward, it will likely create political pressure on future US presidential administrations to comply with UN initiatives, potentially undermining national interests and sovereignty.