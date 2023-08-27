United States takes holistic approach to combat Fentanyl

The relentless toll of Fentanyl-related overdoses on American lives remains a grave concern, with previous efforts falling short of effectively curbing its devastating impact. Recent discussions have revolved around bolstering security measures along the southern border, including deploying additional National Guard troops.

A number of Republican governors have followed suit, sending reserve troops primarily to Texas’ border. These states argue that federal leadership’s solutions are inadequate, and it’s imperative to deploy troops to enhance border security, stem the flow of fentanyl, and counteract human trafficking. However, the effectiveness of this approach in combating ongoing fentanyl trafficking is a subject of debate.

The Fentanyl epidemic has surged over the past few years, as depicted in Figure 1 below. Opioid overdose fatalities surged from 21,089 to 47,600 in 2017 and remained steady through 2019. Subsequent years witnessed significant increases, with 80,411 in 2021, followed by a slight decrease to 79,770 in 2022. While the Biden administration has escalated funding to disrupt drug trafficking operations and curtail the supply of illicit drugs, such as fentanyl, the scourge of fentanyl-related overdoses continues to wreak havoc across diverse segments of American society. Younger age groups are particularly vulnerable to fentanyl overdoses. Opioid-related fatalities in the US remain alarmingly high and contribute significantly to global death rates.

Fentanyl, classified as an opioid, is an extremely potent painkiller. Opiates, derived from poppy sap and plant fibers, include compounds like morphine and codeine. Opioids encompass a broader category, comprising substances that interact with and affect opioid receptors in the body. This category includes natural opiates, semi-synthetic opioids (such as heroin), and fully synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

Fentanyl stands out as one of the most lethal drugs globally, with potency levels exceeding that of heroin by 50 times and morphine by 100 times. There are two main types of fentanyl: pharmaceutical and illicitly manufactured. Both fall under the category of synthetic opioids. Pharmaceutical fentanyl is prescribed by doctors to manage severe pain, especially post-surgery or for advanced-stage cancer patients. However, recent cases of fentanyl-related overdoses primarily involve illicitly produced fentanyl, which is distributed through illegal drug markets due to its heroin-like effects. It’s frequently mixed with other drugs to enhance their potency, making them more addictive, cost-effective, and dangerous. Illicit fentanyl takes various forms, including liquid and powder.

Fentanyl’s prominence emerged in waves over time. The first wave, spanning from the early 2000s to 2010, was marked by prescription pills, particularly Oxycodone, aggressively promoted by pharmaceutical companies as non-addictive pain relief. This led to widespread addiction and substantial profits for these companies. The second wave saw a shift to heroin as prescription pills became scarcer, drawing in users from the first wave. The third wave, in recent times, has seen fentanyl become the dominant supplier, given its accessibility to users.

Fentanyl’s lethal nature is attributed to its chemical structure and the tendency of illicit users to take uncertain doses. Many addicts believe that fentanyl alleviates pain and prevents withdrawal symptoms, leading them to administer small doses (around 0.5 mg shots). Its wide availability contributes to its widespread usage, with street names like Apache, Jackpot, and Goodfellas.

The origin of these drugs in the US is multifaceted, involving individual and criminal networks. Individuals create micro-networks through online drug marketplaces to acquire fentanyl. The dark web, accessible only via encrypted browsers like Tor, is another avenue for obtaining fentanyl. The drug can be shipped in small quantities due to its potency, often concealed.

The southern border also plays a role in the influx of fentanyl. Heroin seizures at the US-Mexico border have decreased significantly, while fentanyl seizures have surged by 641 percent since 2018. The majority of fentanyl seizures occur at official border crossings, with China identified as a key source for precursor chemicals used in its production. These chemicals are shipped from China to Mexican ports and then processed in makeshift labs, particularly in regions like Sinaloa.

The challenges presented by fentanyl smuggling, along with drug shipments, raise concerns about border security. While deploying additional troops to the southern border may temporarily deter traffickers, it might redirect them to alternative routes. This phenomenon is illustrated by the balloon and cockroach effects: squeezing drug trafficking in one area can cause it to emerge elsewhere.

To address this complex crisis, a holistic approach is needed, involving cooperation from law enforcement, academia, government agencies, healthcare, and educational institutions. Short-term strategies should focus on reducing fentanyl overdoses by providing Narcan in hotspots to rapidly reverse opioid overdoses. Additionally, testing centers could help users identify the presence of fentanyl in their drugs.

Long-term strategies should encompass a deeper understanding of the fentanyl market, leveraging public-private partnerships to comprehend the issue better. Strengthening international cooperation and targeting corrupt entities that enable fentanyl trafficking is vital. Innovative law enforcement methods, such as network analysis and geospatial analysis, can yield more comprehensive insights.

Addressing the fentanyl crisis requires a multifaceted approach that transcends political interests. Balancing supply and demand measures, along with understanding the nuances of fentanyl trafficking, is essential. While deploying troops to the southern border is a step in the right direction, a comprehensive strategy must incorporate short-term actions to save lives and long-term efforts to tackle the root causes of the crisis.