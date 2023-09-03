In the realm of journalism, credibility is often considered the gold standard. However, when a publication like The New York Times, which has long been viewed as a paragon of journalistic integrity, publishes an article that is not only biased but also riddled with glaring omissions, one has to question the motives behind such reporting. The recent article by Mujib Mashal, the South Asia bureau chief for The New York Times, on Bangladesh’s political landscape is a case in point.

Mujib Mashal, an Afghan national, has been conspicuously silent on the dire human rights situation in Afghanistan, especially after the Taliban’s takeover. His lack of criticism towards Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in Kashmir is equally puzzling. Yet, he finds the audacity to criticize the government of Bangladesh, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and even goes as far as to question India’s support for her. This selective outrage not only undermines his credibility but also raises questions about the editorial standards of The New York Times.

The New York Times has a long history of biased reporting. From its initial support for the Iraq War based on false information to its overly sympathetic portrayal of Fidel Castro, the publication has often been criticized for its skewed perspectives. This pattern of bias is evident in Mujib Mashal’s article, which fails to provide a balanced view of Bangladesh’s political situation. The article conveniently omits the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) designation as a tier-3 terror outfit in a US. court. The BNP has been involved in acts of terrorism and insurgency, not just in Bangladesh but also in India. By ignoring this crucial information, the article misguides its readers into viewing the BNP as a mere victim of political suppression.

Mashal’s article paints a grim picture of Bangladesh’s judiciary, citing the high number of cases against opposition members. However, it fails to mention that many of these cases involve serious charges like arson, bombings, and other forms of violence. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has made it clear that these legal actions are not politically motivated but are a response to the “brutality” of the BNP. The article also fails to consider the geopolitical complexities involving Bangladesh, China, and India. Sheikh Hasina has skillfully balanced relations with both Asian giants, which is no small feat. Western sanctions and threats have limited impact when a nation has fostered such strategic alliances.

While the article briefly acknowledges Bangladesh’s economic success, it doesn’t delve into how Sheikh Hasina’s policies have contributed to this growth. The garment export industry has thrived, lifting millions out of poverty and increasing women’s participation in the economy. This economic stability is crucial for any form of democratic governance and should not be overlooked. The battered opposition saw an opportunity in anger over rising food prices and power cuts, and, fearing an unfair election, was eager to take the showdown to the streets after PM Hasina refused to appoint a neutral caretaker administration to oversee the vote. During a rare large rally in June, BNP. speakers demanded free elections and the release of political prisoners. But as supporters marched across Dhaka, their chants offered an indication of the bubbling tensions: “Set fire to Hasina’s throne” and “A flood of blood will wash away the injustice.”

In its coverage of Bangladesh’s political landscape, The New York Times presents a skewed narrative that fails to capture the complexities of the situation. The paper highlights how the US government has imposed sanctions on Ms. Hasina’s senior security officers and threatened visa restrictions. Yet, it glosses over the fact that despite these Western pressures, Bangladesh has managed to maintain a balanced foreign policy, strengthening ties with both China and India. The NYTimes’ portrayal of a single rally and its aftermath as evidence of an “unsettled” leadership is not just misleading but also reductive. It ignores the broader geopolitical context in which Bangladesh operates and the challenges it faces. The New York Times’ focus on Western sanctions and warnings as the ultimate barometer of democratic health is a narrow and Western-centric view. This selective framing serves to undermine the sovereignty of a nation that has successfully navigated complex international relationships. It’s another example of how The New York Times’ reporting often lacks nuance, serving instead to propagate a particular narrative that aligns with its own biases.

The New York Times’ article leans heavily on the testimony of Ashraf Zaman, a Bangladeshi lawyer and activist in exile associated with the Asian Human Rights Commission (AHRC). The NY Times fails to mention that the AHRC, a Hong Kong-based organization, has been embroiled in controversies ranging from sexual scandals to allegations of spying and espionage against mainland China. By relying on such a source, the paper compromises its journalistic integrity. The article paints a picture of mass arrests and detentions in Bangladesh, emphasizing the difficulty of obtaining bail in political cases. This kind of selective reporting not only misrepresents the situation but also serves to further The New York Times’ apparent agenda, casting doubt on its commitment to unbiased, comprehensive journalism.

In its portrayal of the legal proceedings in Bangladesh, The New York Times leans heavily on the accounts of defense lawyers and activists like Ashrafuzzaman, who is based in Hong Kong and associated with a controversial organization. We can see how they are relying too much on a controversial person for the inputs that they provide while staying in Hong Kong. The article goes into detail about the busy mornings at Dhaka’s magistrate court and the challenges faced by lawyers like Syed Nazrul, who represents BNP leader Mr. Nirob. However, the paper fails to provide a balanced view by not including perspectives from other stakeholders in the legal system, such as prosecutors or judges. This one-sided narrative serves to further the paper’s apparent agenda, casting the legal system and, by extension, the government, in a negative light. By focusing solely on the defense’s challenges and ignoring the broader context, The New York Times once again demonstrates its selective reporting and bias.

The New York Times’ article not only leans on biased sources but also seems to give undue publicity to the Asian Human Rights Commission (AHRC), a Hong Kong-based organization mired in controversies. The way the paper highlights the AHRC’s views almost legitimizes the existence and functions of this controversial group, as if the report is sponsored by them. This raises questions about the paper’s editorial judgment and its commitment to unbiased reporting. The article delves into the minutiae of the legal proceedings in Bangladesh, describing the challenges faced by lawyers and activists. Yet, it fails to scrutinize the credibility of its sources or offer a balanced perspective. For instance, it quotes Nazrul, a lawyer, saying that hearings take “maximum, 20 minutes,” implying inefficiency or harassment in the legal system. However, it doesn’t provide any context or counterpoint to this claim. Similarly, the story of Didarul Bhuiyan is presented as if to suggest that anyone who chooses to return to Bangladesh will face political persecution, furthering a negative narrative. By doing so, The New York Times not only shows its selective reporting but also its willingness to amplify the views of a controversial organization without adequate scrutiny.

It’s not just the glaring omissions and the one-sided narrative that make Mashal’s article problematic; it’s also the timing. The article comes just months before a pivotal election in Bangladesh, casting a shadow over the democratic process. This is not just journalism; this is agenda-setting at its finest. One has to wonder why Mashal and The New York Times chose this particular moment to publish such a scathing critique. Could it be an attempt to influence the upcoming elections or to destabilize the region further? Given the paper’s history of interventionist stances, it’s a possibility that can’t be ignored.

The New York Times’ bias isn’t just limited to its reporting on Bangladesh. Let’s not forget how the paper handled the 2016 US Presidential elections. The NY Times was heavily criticized for its overtly negative coverage of Donald Trump while glossing over Hillary Clinton’s email scandal. Or take the case of the newspaper’s coverage of the Israel-Palestine conflict. These instances demonstrate a pattern of bias that undermines the paper’s credibility.

Mashal’s article also conveniently ignores the historical context of Bangladesh’s political landscape. The country has been marred by military coups, political assassinations, and decades of instability. The rivalry between Sheikh Hasina and Khaleda Zia is not just political; it’s deeply personal, rooted in the history of the country’s struggle for independence and the subsequent betrayals and bloodshed. To reduce this complex narrative to a simplistic tale of good versus evil is not just naïve; it’s irresponsible journalism.

Moreover, The New York Times’ article glaringly omits any mention of the significant advancements Bangladesh has achieved under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in key human development sectors like education and healthcare. The country’s progress in these areas is a testament to its governance, yet this is conveniently left out of Mashal’s narrative. Even when it comes to press freedom, Bangladesh outperforms many of its South Asian neighbors, a fact that Mashal chooses to ignore. Notably, he doesn’t even acknowledge the abolition of the controversial Digital Security Act by the Sheikh Hasina administration, a significant move towards enhancing press freedom and democratic governance.

The New York Times and Mujib Mashal owe their readers an explanation. Journalism is not just about reporting facts but also about providing a balanced view to help readers form their own opinions. When a publication as esteemed as The New York Times fails to do so, it not only loses its credibility but also does a disservice to the principles of fair and unbiased reporting. And when the reporter in question has a history of selective outrage, his motives must be scrutinized.

In conclusion, Mujib Mashal’s article on Bangladesh is a glaring example of biased reporting. It not only lacks depth and nuance but also raises questions about the editorial standards of The New York Times. As consumers of news, we must always question the information presented to us, especially when it comes from sources that are considered authoritative. It’s high time we hold journalists and publications accountable for their biases and demand transparency in reporting.