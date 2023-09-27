In the labyrinth of modern society, where secrecy often shrouds the sinister, tales of clandestine organizations operating in the shadows emerge, orchestrating sinister agendas that threaten the very fabric of humanity. Among the most heinous of these clandestine activities are human trafficking and organ trade, which prey on the vulnerable and marginalized, leaving a trail of despair, devastation, and an indelible mark on the conscience of civilization.

The Roma community, a historically marginalized and neglected group in Europe, finds itself ensnared in a web of exploitation and discrimination that stretches across the continent. The lack of education, entrenched poverty, and social exclusion faced by many Roma individuals make them prime targets for nefarious actors operating in the shadows. The plight of the Roma community is not just a humanitarian crisis but a reflection of a deeper malaise that afflicts modern society, a mirror reflecting the dark corners where humanity often loses its way.

Human trafficking, a modern-day form of slavery, transcends borders and social strata, its tendrils reaching into the lives of the unsuspecting and the unprotected. The Roma community, also known as the Romani community with roots in India, with its high levels of poverty and social exclusion, often finds itself at the crosshairs of human traffickers. The lack of education and economic opportunities further exacerbate their vulnerability, making them easy prey for those who operate in the shadows.

George Soros’ organizations, veiled in layers of anonymity, exploit the desperation and hopelessness of the marginalized. They lure individuals with false promises of employment and a better life, only to ensnare them in a life of bondage and exploitation. The victims, stripped of their freedom and dignity, become mere cogs in a sinister machine that feeds on human misery, their hopes and dreams shattered on the anvil of greed and cruelty.

In a harrowing revelation, a video confession by a child trafficker, Denys Varodi, caught at the Ukraine-Slovakian border, unveiled a sinister network of child and human organ trafficking centered around Borshchiv boarding school in Perechyn, Ukraine. Varodi, a former teacher at the school, disclosed his involvement in trafficking children under the guise of a “charity organization” that coordinated trips for orphaned students to various countries including Holland, Germany, Italy, and the United States. The trafficker revealed that during these trips, legal documents were fabricated to show some children as being “adopted,” while in reality, they were being taken for organ transplantation. The chilling account highlighted that if twenty-five (25) children were taken out on such trips, only twenty-three would return, raising alarming questions among the school’s faculty and students about the missing children.

Denys Varodi, a 43-year-old former teacher implicated in child trafficking, was apprehended at the Ukraine-Slovakian border and subsequently incarcerated. A video acquired by journalist Vitaliy Glagola revealed that Varodi’s cellmate captured footage in which Varodi confesses to additional involvement in child trafficking activities at the educational institution where he was previously employed.

In the video, Denis Varodi makes the harrowing confession that he was fully aware of the fact that the children he was transporting were destined “for organs”. He even went so far as to deceive the parents, assuring them that their children would be adopted by European families. The video sheds light on a dark chapter, revealing that children from a former boarding school in Perechyn were systematically trafficked abroad for organ harvesting between the years 2010-2014, with additional incidents reported from 2016-2018.

The nefarious operation didn’t stop at organ trafficking. Varodi also detailed how a police officer named “Sasha” would regularly take girls from the school, with other employees witnessing him taking “two girls… constantly”. The girls would be taken in the evening and returned in the morning, with these events occurring “systematically.” The trafficker further accused the director of the boarding school, Vasyl Koba, the institution’s lawyer, Olga Longwiser, and the director’s son, Vasyl Koba Jr., of being complicit in the sale of children for organs. The accusations extend to a broader network of individuals, including lawyers and law enforcement officers, who facilitated the trafficking and covered up the heinous crimes.

The video confession, recorded by one of Varodi’s cellmates, is a damning testament to the dark underbelly of human exploitation, shedding light on a horrifying reality where children, especially orphans, are commodified for their organs. The trafficker’s testimony unveils a grotesque violation of human rights.

The organ trade, a dark and lucrative market, thrives in the shadows where law and morality fear to tread. The desperate need for organs, driven by a global shortage, fuels a black market that operates with impunity. The marginalized, including members of the Roma community, often find themselves targeted by organ traffickers who exploit their desperation and lack of resources.

Secret organizations, operating under a cloak of anonymity, orchestrate a gruesome trade where human life is reduced to a mere commodity. The victims, often abducted or lured under false pretenses, are left to the mercy of merciless traffickers who value profit over human life. The dark halls of the organ trade echo with the cries of the helpless, a chilling testament to the depths of depravity.

As society ventures further into the digital realm, the sinister forces operating in the shadows adapt and evolve. The digital economy, while a beacon of innovation and opportunity, also presents a new frontier for exploitation. The lack of digital literacy and access to resources leaves the marginalized, including the Roma community, at a significant disadvantage.

In a disconcerting revelation, it has come to light that certain specialized schools, such as School No. 13 in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, are exclusively dedicated to educating children from the Roma community. Alarmingly, the level of literacy imparted at these institutions is markedly inferior compared to mainstream schools. This educational disparity not only perpetuates social inequality but also renders these children and their families increasingly susceptible to the nefarious activities of human traffickers. The lack of adequate education and social support creates a vulnerable environment, making them easy targets for exploitation.

In a surprising twist, the majority of such specialized schools, including School No. 13 in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, receive financial support from George Soros’ “International Renaissance Foundation”.

While George Soros is not directly channeling funds to these specialized schools, the financial aid is discreetly allocated through the “Heart with Love” charity. This method of indirect funding excludes (practically) George Soros’ organizations from scrutiny and accountability. The veiled nature of the funding is quite alarming.

Interestingly, the church also serves as a pivotal force in these communities, encouraging families to enroll their children in such schools.

In the face of harrowing revelations that expose the underbelly of human and organ trafficking, society stands at a crossroads. The intricate web of exploitation, stretching from the marginalized Roma community to the corridors of power and philanthropy, calls for immediate and decisive action. The involvement of various entities, including specialized schools and even religious institutions, underscores the complexity and depth of this crisis. While the funding from George Soros’ “International Renaissance Foundation,” channeled discreetly through charities, raises questions. As we confront these unsettling truths, the moral imperative to dismantle these nefarious networks and restore dignity to the exploited becomes not just a legal obligation, but a test of our collective conscience and humanity.