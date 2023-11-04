US designated Iranian Press TV reporter appears in front of White House

Following October 7 Hamas pogrom in Israel, it seems Iran and its proxies including notoriously anti-Semite Muslim nations have become notoriously desperate not only in directly challenging and condemning the United States for its support towards the Jewish State, designated Iranian broadcast network Press TV has even shown extreme audacity by sending its reporter right in front of White House.

It may be mentioned here that the Office of the Foreign Asset Control (OFAC), which is under the US Department of Treasury designated Press TV and several Iranian officials and members of Iran’s propaganda machines on September 15, 2023. According to the designation circular, Press TV is owned by a company named Press TV Limited and its office is located at 4 East 2nd St., Farhang Blvd, Saadat Abad, Tehran 19977-66411, Iran. Its license number in Iran is EO13846 and is linked to Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting. Press TV also has business registration in the United Kingdom (number 10957861) which expires on November 30, 2021.

According to September 15, 2022, Press TV was put under sanctions by the US Department of Treasury for its connections to “Repression in Advance of the Anniversary of Mahsa “Zhina” Amini’s Death”.

In the press release declaring sanctions, Brian Nelson, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence said: “As we approach one year since Mahsa Amini’s tragic and senseless death in the custody of Iran’s so-called ‘Morality Police’, we recall that the movement of men and women across Iran, inclusive of different faiths and ethnic groups, was met with horrific violence, mass incarceration, and systemic internet disruption by the Iranian regime. The United States, alongside the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and our other international allies and partners, will continue to take collective action against those who suppress Iranians’ exercise of their human rights”.

But, the Iranian Islamist terror-patron regime is not only chanting the “Death to America” slogan and repeatedly calling for the destruction of the United States, it is now even violating US sanctions and showing the world how their man can even appear right in front of White House.

According to Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), on October 28, 2023, a neo-Nazi organization was involved in an anti-Israel demonstration in front of the White House. During the demonstration, members of the group were interviewed by Colin Campbell, a journalist from Press TV (PressTV), an Iranian state broadcaster sanctioned and designated by the Department of the Treasury and the Office of Foreign Asset Control.

MEMRI in its report said:

PressTV were listed and sanctioned in September 2023, as a direct result of their involvement in repression in advance of the anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, who was killed in 2022 for her involvement in the anti-Hijab movement. The broadcaster is listed on the Department of the Treasury’s website as being “the English language channel for the state broadcaster of the Iranian government, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting”. The channel’s entry on the site also notes that PressTV “has also been used be Iranian intelligence services to recruit sensitive assets, including US persons”. The channel was designated pursuant to Executive Order 13846 “for being owned or controlled by, directly or indirectly, the IRIB”.

These sanctions prohibit the operation of PressTV in the United States, stating that “all property and interests in property of the individuals and entities that are in the United States or in the possession or control of US persons must be blocked and reported to OFAC”. OFAC’s sanctions also prohibit any U.S. person from dealing with the sanctioned entity.

Colin Campbell has been covering US politics and society from Washington DC since 2008, and is listed on the PressTV website as a multimedia correspondent. On October 28, he attended a small anti-Israel protest outside the White House, filming and conducting interviews. Among his interviewees was the leader of a prominent US-based white supremacist and anti-government group, who spoke at length with Campbell about his opposition to Israel and his belief that Jewish interests dominated US society. The White House can be clearly seen in the background of the video.

With this extremely disturbing news of the physical presence of Press TV correspondent Colin Campbell right in front of the White House one may ask – isn’t it a case of serious security compromise? What would happen if members of an Iranian secret assassin group similarly succeed in entering high-security areas in Washington? What would happen if hundreds of thousands of Hamas supporters would forcefully enter the US Capitol – including the Senate and the Congress?