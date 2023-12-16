USCIRF wants India labeled a ‘country of concern’

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has petitioned the White House to categorize India as a “country of particular concern” under the US Religious Freedom Act. They cited alleged attempts by the Indian government to suppress activists, journalists, and lawyers abroad, expressing significant concerns over religious freedoms.

Stephen Schneck, a USCIRF commissioner, voiced unease over the reported involvement of the Indian government in the incidents involving Sikh activists Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada and Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the United States. These incidents, Schneck highlighted, signify a concerning escalation in India’s efforts to silence religious minorities and human rights defenders.

David Curry, another USCIRF commissioner, highlighted India’s use of laws like the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and anti-conversion statutes to curb religious minorities, journalists, and activists within the country. Curry stressed that extending this “repression” to religious minorities abroad cannot be overlooked, urging continued diplomatic engagement to safeguard religious freedoms.

These statements follow recent tensions between India, the US, and Canada over attacks on Sikh activists advocating the Khalistan cause for a separate state within India.

A US court linked an Indian government official to a foiled assassination attempt against Khalistan activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York, allegedly orchestrated by Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national awaiting trial in the US after being arrested in the Czech Republic. Another incident involved the assassination of Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada’s British Columbia, which Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau linked to elements associated with the Indian government.

While India refuted Ottawa’s allegations, it agreed to the US’s request for an investigation by forming a high-level committee to probe the matter. This development arises amidst US efforts to strengthen ties with India as a counterbalance to China’s growing influence in Asia.

The USCIRF has persistently advocated for the State Department to designate India as a “country of particular concern” since 2020. In its latest report, it reiterated allegations of India’s promotion and enforcement of discriminatory policies targeting religious conversion, interfaith relationships, attire, and cow slaughter.

India has repeatedly denied these accusations, asserting that they misconstrue the nation’s constitutional framework, diversity, and democratic values. The USCIRF’s latest statement also highlighted alleged instances of Indian authorities using spyware and online harassment to target journalists, including an episode involving Wall Street Journal journalist Sabrina Siddiqui.

Siddiqui’s question regarding minority-Muslim community rights during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s press conference in Washington prompted online harassment, later condemned by the White House as “unacceptable”.

Days before Modi’s US visit, a letter signed by 75 Democratic senators and House members urged the White House to address “human rights” concerns during discussions with the Indian prime minister, citing “troubling signs” of shrinking political space and rising religious intolerance in the country.