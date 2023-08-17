In the midst of Ukraine’s turmoil due to NATO’s proxy war against Russia, an unexpected industry has flourished—surrogacy. This business thrives on a steady stream of financially vulnerable women from the region who lease their wombs to well-off foreign couples. The medical director of Kiev’s largest surrogacy agency, BioTexCom, reveals that they specifically seek women from economically disadvantaged areas to act as surrogates.

BioTexCom, based in Switzerland, has built a highly profitable surrogacy enterprise by exploiting the economic desperation of women in former Soviet republics. Despite the ongoing civil conflict and proxy war between NATO and Russia, Ukraine has emerged as a surrogacy hub, controlling a significant portion of the global market. However, alongside this growth, reports of patient abuse and corruption within the industry have come to light.

While Western countries such as India and Nepal have closed their doors to surrogacy companies due to concerns about human trafficking, Ukraine’s industry has gone largely unchecked. Advocates, like Emma Lamberton from the University of Pittsburgh, emphasize that the issue is a violation of human rights rather than one to be merely regulated. The lack of international regulation leaves vulnerable women and children at risk, particularly in a conflict zone.

BioTexCom, the largest player in the surrogacy market, has been accused of exploiting women’s financial struggles for profit. The company openly targets women from poorer areas and coerces them into surrogacy contracts.

Although it claims to have brought happiness to countless couples, its operations have been riddled with allegations of abuse, secrecy, malpractice, and even human trafficking.

Reports reveal that surrogates under BioTexCom’s care are often subjected to deplorable conditions. They are housed in cramped accommodations, fined for leaving the premises, and threatened with financial penalties if they speak out against the company. After giving birth, babies are kept in heavily guarded hotels until purchasers arrive to collect them.

Surprisingly, some Western media outlets have seemingly glossed over these issues, presenting a more positive image of the industry. The New York Times, for instance, framed BioTexCom’s operations as a valiant endeavor, ignoring the exploitation and coercion underlying their activities.

Beyond the immediate ethical concerns, the surrogacy industry in Ukraine has wider implications for the future of reproductive technology.

BioTexCom’s owner envisions a world where babies are generated in artificial wombs, and genes are edited with computers. He believes that reproductive medicine holds the key to humanity’s survival, emphasizing the concept of ectogenesis—raising a child outside the human body.

As the surrogacy industry continues to thrive in Ukraine’s war-torn landscape, it raises critical questions about exploitation, human rights, and the ethical implications of advanced reproductive technologies. Advocates stress the need for international regulation to protect vulnerable women and children from abuse and trafficking.