As Bangladesh is heading towards holding its general election on January 7, 2024, a vicious nexus of Islamists and terrorists comprising Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which is termed a Tier-III terrorist organization by US courts and Jamaat-e-Islami that follows the ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas have been continuing countrywide terrorist acts since October 29, which analysts say would be further intensifying alongside BNP-Jamaat’s ongoing lobbyists’ bids in Washington, London and other Western capitals with the aim of buying favor of the key-policymakers.

Meanwhile, BNP and Jamaat have hired two large PR (Public Relations) firms in the United States and Britain and instructed them to start bombarding the ruling Awami League and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with a series of articles and reports published in the Western and Indian media outlets. For this specific agenda only, BNP and Jamaat have reportedly created huge funds. It is anticipated that from the second week of December, a very large volume of anti-Awami League contents shall appear in leading Western and Indian media outlets, including The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, The Hindu, The Times of India and other influential media outlets, whereas according to a credible source, at the persuasion of Islamist-terrorist nexus, Qatar-based Al Jazeera, Britain-based Sky News as well as a number of TV channels in India shall broadcast critical documentaries and reports against Awami League and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Meanwhile, the BNP-Jamaat nexus has already succeeded in establishing influence on Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Committee to Protect Journalists, and a few more organizations, which shall intensify issuing statements against the ruling party in Bangladesh and law enforcement agencies.

Two days ago, the Indian journal India Today in an article titled “Why India and China are in the same camp in Bangladesh’s ‘Battle of Begums’” wrote: “The impact of the upcoming election in Bangladesh will be felt far beyond its borders. From the US to Russia, India to China, the January 7 election is a high-stakes issue for several countries. And the traditional lines of alliances have somewhat blurred.

“For India, it’s a crucial election in its immediate neighborhood. Its decades-old influence in Bangladesh, which it helped liberate from Pakistan in 1971, is being challenged by China. To add to this, there is a definite US meddling in the election process.

“The stance of the United States, however, has put its ally India in the same camp with Russia and arch-rival China, say experts. Though India and China are totally different when it comes to their interests and aspirations in Bangladesh, they are on the same side on the issue of backing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League”.

In the concluding paragraphs of the article, India Today said:

Whatever Hasina decides and what unfolds in Bangladesh in the next couple of months is going to impact not just its citizens but those beyond its border too. Will she give in to the US pressure and by how much? Will Bangladesh get into a tighter embrace with China? And amid all these countercurrents, how will she keep India’s interests in mind?

So, all eyes will now be on how the script unfolds there, with India and China in one camp and the US in the other.

Ever since Joe Biden assumed the presidency, Washington has been showing unexpected hostility towards Bangladesh. Key figures of the US administration are seen openly romancing with leaders of BNP, Jamaat, and other Islamist forces, including former military dictator Hussain Muhammed Ershad’s Jatiya Party. Interestingly, all of these parties are notoriously anti-India and favor turning Bangladesh into an Islamic republic. According to analysts, the Biden administration’s agenda is to destabilize Bangladesh in a similar pattern as Washington had earlier done in Iraq, Libya, and Afghanistan.

According to The Eastern Herald, an Indian media outlet, the recent wave of military coups in Africa, particularly in West Africa, has been significant, with “eight coups occurring in just the last three years”. This surge has not only raised concerns over the continent’s political stability but also hinted at external influences. The report suggests that these coups might be “partly influenced by indirect involvement from foreign powers, including the US”. This analysis underscores the complex dynamics at play in these nations, where sustaining democratic governance remains a challenge amidst external and internal pressures.

In a 2021 article by The Eastern Herald, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Washington of orchestrating the 2014 coup in Ukraine. Putin questioned the necessity of this intervention, stating, “Why did the United States organize a coup, while European countries weakly supported it, provoking a split in Ukraine itself and the withdrawal of Crimea from its composition?” He further emphasized that the then-Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych had already agreed to all the opposition’s demands, making the US’s actions questionable. This accusation by Putin highlights the intricate geopolitical dynamics and the role of external powers in regional conflicts.

The recent mutiny in Russia “led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia’s Wagner Private Military Company raised concerns about a potential coup; however, Prigozhin eventually quelled the rebellion“.

The Eastern Herald reported in 2023 about a phone call between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Putin, discussing differences ahead of the SCO summit. This conversation occurred amidst a backdrop of a reported mutiny within Russia, allegedly with backing from Washington. This development, if true, adds another layer to the intricate international relations and power plays involving major global actors like the US, Russia, and India.

Washington is xeroxing the same notorious tactics it has tried with Venezuelan ruler Nicolás Maduro, and attempting to unseat Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government. In this case, mercenaries of Washington’s interest are even attempting to prompt retired and in-service military officers in staging a coup d’état, while British-born mercenary journalist David Bergman, who is also a Qatari asset and affiliated with Al Jazeera has been running vile propaganda on social media targeting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and ruling Awami League. Qatari asset David Bergman and his cronies that comprises hardened criminals, street-snatchers and even professional killers are also reportedly plotting dangerous terrorist plots. As part of this, David Bergman reportedly contacted contract killers or hitmen belonging to Irish crime rackets Kinahan Cartel, Hutch Organized Crime Group and The Westies. In Britain, David Bergman maintains intimacy with local radical Islamic groups, jihadists and members of Hezbollah and Hamas.