While with the war in Ukraine displacing millions of its citizens sought refuge in a number of Western countries, including the United States, now strip club and whore-houses in the West are eyeing on Ukrainian females. In May last year, a strip club named ‘Little Darlings; which is located outside of Las Vegas posted an ad on its giant billboard stating “Now auditioning Ukrainian strippers”. The ad featured the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag.

According to information, owners of strip club are luring Ukrainian females, including underage girls into strip club, while most of them are forced into prostitution. Western clients visiting whore-houses willingly pay extra cash in exchange for Ukrainian females, while some of the pedophiles offer up to US$ 5,000 for buying Ukrainian minor girls for sexual perversion.

Meanwhile, a source said, Ukrainian single mothers in particular or childless adult females prefer becoming secret partners or concubines of Western men in exchange for housing, food and monthly stipends. In most of the strip club, karaoke, brothels and secret whore-houses, Ukrainian females are seen looking for such men, whereas hundreds of them search for such opportunity through social media platforms.

The source further said, Ukrainian females also are joining porn industry in most of the Western nations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had imposed restrictions on men aged eighteen to sixty, preventing them from leaving the country to ensure their availability for military service. Consequently, in most host countries, the proportion of women among adult Ukrainian refugees hovers around 70 percent.

Ukrainian refugee women who left without their husbands now face new challenges. They must navigate life alone, secure employment, and care for dependent family members who accompanied them, including children, elderly individuals, and, in some cases, people with special needs. They are also often responsible for supporting family members who remained in Ukraine. These challenges can be overwhelming, prompting some to choose to return home, forsaking safety abroad for the familiarity of their homeland.

While welcoming Ukrainian women refugees in Europe or the United States and providing them access to the labor market is a positive step, it does not necessarily ensure their economic integration. Various challenges, such as family breakdown, limited access to affordable childcare, social isolation, mismatched employment and education, overqualification or lack of qualifications, unrecognized degrees, and more, can hinder the success of these women in their host countries.

Ukrainian nationals who fled their country were granted immediate access to the labor market in Europe and the United States. To expedite protection rights and prevent overwhelming the standard asylum system, the European Commission introduced “temporary protection” status for Ukrainian nationals, providing them with residence permits and access to employment, housing, social welfare, medical care, and education. Similarly, the US government launched the “Uniting for Ukraine” program, offering Ukrainians a chance to come to the United States outside the regular refugee resettlement program under “humanitarian parole” for an initial period of two years.

Ukrainian parolees in the United States are eligible for employment authorization, Social Security numbers, federal assistance, and refugee resettlement benefits. These benefits are also available to those with Temporary Protected Status (TPS), which was recently extended to a larger number of Ukrainians in the United States.

This parallelism between the European Union and the United States in offering expedited protection modes to Ukrainian nationals outside the regular refugee system highlights the shortcomings of the current refugee system.