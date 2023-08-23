What Bangladesh can expect from Joe Biden’s forthcoming India visit?

Amidst strong indications from influential news outlets in the United States that Joe Biden is unlikely to secure the Democratic Party’s nomination for a re-election bid, his administration is employing assertive strategies towards several nations, including Bangladesh. This is done under the guise of promoting democracy, but analysts contend that these efforts might actually aim to destabilize the existing secular Awami League government, paving the way for the ultra-Islamist Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its Islamist-jihadist associates. Despite these speculations, the White House has confirmed that President Joe Biden will embark on a journey to India from September 7 to 10. His visit is primarily for attending the G-20 Summit 2023.

This move is seen as a step towards fortifying the Indo-US relationship and solidifying India’s role as a key partner in Washington’s strategy to counterbalance China and Russia, thereby establishing American predominance within the region.

According to a statement issued by the White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, “President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will be visiting New Delhi, India, from September 7-10 to participate in the G20 Leaders’ Summit. During this summit, President Biden and his counterparts from the G20 nations will deliberate on a spectrum of collaborative initiatives aimed at addressing global challenges. These include transitioning to clean energy and combatting climate change, managing the economic and social consequences of the conflict involving Putin’s forces in Ukraine, and enhancing the capabilities of multilateral development banks such as the World Bank, in the pursuit of poverty alleviation and the resolution of worldwide issues. While in New Delhi, President Biden will also commend Prime Minister Modi for his leadership within the G20 framework and reaffirm the United States’ unwavering dedication to the G20 as the preeminent platform for economic cooperation, even announcing its hosting in 2026”.

In response to Biden’s upcoming visit to India, Voice of America provided commentary by stating, “President Joe Biden is slated to participate in the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India. However, he will be absent from the US-ASEAN and East Asia Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, delegating the representation to Vice President Kamala Harris instead”.

Irrespective of Joe Biden’s prospects for re-election, it is undeniably evident that a central goal for Washington is to cultivate dependable global partners to counter China’s influence. The United States aims to curtail Beijing’s expanding global sway, and in this endeavor, India stands out as a fitting ally. New Delhi also views Beijing as a principal adversary.

During the BRICS summit in South Africa, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi explicitly expressed his stance against transforming the bloc into an anti-US platform by admitting new members. Media reports have indicated that over 40 nations have shown interest in joining BRICS. While China and Russia hold significant positions within this group, India’s endorsement is pivotal for any new member’s inclusion. India’s ascent as a formidable global player is undeniable, particularly during Narendra Modi’s leadership, which has considerably burnished India’s international image. India will undoubtedly continue to reinforce its affiliations and interactions with anti-China coalitions, most notably with the United States.

In this context, the upcoming India visit of Joe Biden raises questions about what Bangladesh, and particularly the ruling Awami League and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, can achieve. This matter is intricate, given that the Biden administration appears determined to dislodge Sheikh Hasina and reinstall the ultra-Islamist BNP in power. However, India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi staunchly oppose the notion of Bangladesh falling under the sway of the BNP and anti-India elements. Of paramount concern are the BNP’s historical connections to funding insurgency groups within India, as well as its propagation of Islamist and anti-India ideologies. Indian intelligence agencies have valid grounds to suspect BNP leader Tarique Rahman of maintaining ties with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Given these pivotal concerns, India is likely to strike an arrangement with the United States, potentially relinquishing its anti-Awami League stance in exchange for greater support from New Delhi in countering Beijing and other adversaries of the US. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian policymakers are poised to extend considerable support to Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, ensuring her continuation in power—primarily until India identifies a more aligned partner within Bangladesh, a role that the BNP is unlikely to fulfill.