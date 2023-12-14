What BNP may do now following boycott of the election?

In the dynamic political landscape of Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is undertaking a comprehensive and strategic approach to elevate its ongoing movement to unprecedented levels.

Since the critical date of October 28, two central leaders within BNP have assumed the crucial responsibility of mobilizing what is colloquially referred to as the ‘broken’ activists. Through an extensive series of virtual meetings across nearly 60 districts, the High Command has meticulously conveyed specific instructions, aiming to revitalize the party’s grassroots. The core message emphasizes the urgency of unity, urging all stakeholders to set aside personal considerations for the collective good of the ongoing movement.

Beyond the existing leadership, detailed scrutiny is directed towards potential nominees in the impending BNP elections. The party, with a keen eye on consolidation, endeavors to ensure that both the current and future leadership align with the overarching objective of making the movement resoundingly successful. The pivotal role of Acting Chairman Tariq Rahman in communication is evident, as he actively reaches out to leaders who have either gone into hiding or altered their contact information.

Confronting the formidable challenges posed by widespread arrests and leaders going into hiding, BNP acknowledges the imperative for a new plan to surmount the crisis. Leaders who have been absent from the public eye since October 28 are being systematically brought back into the fold, underscoring the importance of coordinated communication. BNP leaders exhibit a keen awareness of the evolving situation and are actively working to adapt their program strategy to the fluid phases leading up to the 12th National Parliament elections.

The BNP leadership, in tandem with the parliamentary schedule, envisions changing its program strategy in accordance with each phase leading up to the elections on January 7. Following the conclusion of the withdrawal of nomination papers on December 17, anticipation surrounds the launch of a new program on December 18. The meticulous crafting of the movement’s roadmap includes considerations for the initial seven days and subsequent phases leading up to the critical election day.

The High Command of BNP acknowledges the paramount importance of broadening the coalition by bringing all like-minded parties onto one strategic platform. Diplomatic activity and organizational capacity are deemed indispensable for the success of the movement. While leaders from Trinamool emphasize the necessity for top leaders to be actively present in the field, BNP remains committed to instructing, coordinating, and strategically deploying its leadership to maximize impact.

Leaders from diverse districts resonate with the commitment to the success of the movement. Bakhtiar Ahmed Kochi, the general secretary of Dinajpur district BNP, asserts that the district is poised to play a pivotal role under the guidance of Acting Chairman Tariq Rahman. Despite challenges, leaders like MA Majid from Jhenaidah and Professor Dr. Anwarul Haque from Netrakona express unyielding determination to adhere to the instructions of central leaders for the success of the movement.

While certain districts contend with disruptions due to police harassment and arrests, the overall sentiment among BNP leaders and activists remains resilient. The program, which originated in response to arrests surrounding the mass rally in Nayapaltan on October 28, has evolved into a sustained effort involving 39 political parties. Despite the multifaceted challenges, BNP remains steadfast in its pursuit of a successful movement.

BNP leaders emphatically underscore the rising participation of common people in peaceful programs, positing that this trend will continue into the foreseeable future. The perceived indifference of the government towards the demands of the people and the democratic world has contributed to a growing disillusionment with the electoral process. Leaders such as Shakirul Islam Khan Shakil and Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan Milton highlight the crisis as not merely a BNP concern but as a challenge resonating throughout the entire nation.

As BNP navigates the challenging political terrain leading up to the 12th National Parliament elections, its strategic blueprint underscores the imperatives of unity, adaptability, and sustained effort. The party’s leadership is actively engaged in mobilizing supporters, unifying the base, and collaborating with like-minded parties to ensure the movement’s resounding success. The ever-evolving situation demands a meticulous calibration of strategies, and BNP’s unwavering commitment to the cause indicates a determined effort to shape the political landscape in the run-up to the elections.