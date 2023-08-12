The term “historic” has been frequently used in recent times in Washington, especially as two significant events occurred on the same day. One event was the unprecedented third indictment of Donald Trump, marking the first time an American president has faced federal charges. The other event involved Fitch downgrading the US debt rating from AAA to AA+. These developments were deemed historic by the media and political observers, with blame being assigned to Democrats or Republicans based on political affiliations.

The more prominent of the two events was Trump’s indictment, which relates to allegations of attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Serious charges were brought against him, touching on the core of the democratic system and the peaceful transfer of power. Trump has pleaded not guilty and framed the situation as political persecution aimed at preventing him from running for office in the future.

Public opinion plays a significant role in Trump’s strategy, as he and his team aim to win this case in the court of public opinion before any legal trial takes place. Many of Trump’s supporters share his belief that the indictments are politically motivated. This sentiment is evident in recent polls, with a majority of Republican primary voters viewing the charges as politically motivated.

This political division along party lines is becoming increasingly worrisome, with potential consequences for the country’s financial and economic stability. The repeated political confrontations, particularly the indictment of a former president, are sending concerning signals to financial markets and the global community about the health of American democracy and the country’s stability.

The downgrade of the US debt rating by Fitch on the same day as Trump’s indictment further underscores these concerns. Fitch cited a deterioration in governance standards over the past two decades, citing political standoffs over the debt limit and erosion of confidence in fiscal management. This downgrade has real-world implications and is viewed by some as a consequence of political polarization and extremism within the parties.

The White House has interpreted this downgrade as evidence that the attack on the Capitol and Republican hard-line tactics in Congress have contributed to the country’s economic challenges. These developments are likely to become central themes in the 2024 presidential election campaign. Trump and his team are expected to leverage these events to criticize Biden’s economic policies, regardless of whether the Fitch data is seen as “outdated”.

The 2024 presidential campaign is shaping up to be incredibly contentious, with deep divisions in the country, the influence of artificial intelligence in spreading misinformation, and Trump’s unwavering approach. Trump’s statements on social media platforms have raised concerns about potential disclosures of sensitive information related to the cases he faces.

What is most concerning, however, is Trump’s plans if he returns to the White House. Reports suggest that he and his allies are seeking to expand presidential authority over the government’s operations, potentially centralizing power in the Oval Office. Trump’s language indicates that he intends to target perceived corruption and challenge the “deep state” if he wins the election.

These scenarios, if they come to pass, would be truly historic and could fundamentally alter the balance of power within the federal government.

Such developments could have far-reaching implications for the democratic process in the United States, leading to a significant departure from the traditional norms of peaceful and orderly power transitions. This belief in potential Democratic actions against him through indictments underscores the intensity of the upcoming 2024 presidential election, which is expected to be genuinely historic.