What does the modern Conservative Party now stand for?

The quest for the modern Conservative Party’s defining principles is an ongoing concern, with the emergence of various new Conservative groups attempting to reverse the party’s recent decline in the polls. The question at the heart of this search is what exactly the modern Conservative Party [Tory Party] stands for and what grand narrative or story it can offer the British nation during these uncertain times. While many policy ideas have been put forward, the critical issue remains unanswered – where is the overarching vision that defines modern Conservatism?

This dilemma goes beyond mere talking points or bullet-point solutions provided by slick public relations experts. The challenges we face in the digital age, with the profound impact of the digital revolution and the impending changes brought by artificial intelligence, require a deeper examination of the philosophies that have shaped our past and an exploration of new paths for the future. As we grapple with the devastating effects of events like the Covid pandemic, global energy shifts, and conflicts in Europe, it’s crucial to tap into the wisdom of the passing age and reconcile its contradictions, weaving together the myriad new strands to chart a hopeful way forward.

There is no single formula for addressing this complex issue; it requires the creation of a new, inviting landscape, not a static portrait or still life.

However, there is a central theme that should hold a prominent place in this landscape. This theme, both ancient and contemporary, revolves around the reformation of our current capitalist system. Capitalism, in its current state, falls short of being the ally of democracy, justice, or fairness. It lacks the stability and safety it should provide. The traditional arguments about capitalism enriching a few while benefiting all through higher wages are no longer tenable. We urgently need innovative approaches to extend the benefits of capital asset ownership, providing security and dignity to the millions living on the brink of financial instability.

The common narrative often presents capitalism as the guardian against socialism, but the real challenge does not originate from rival economic systems. Rather, it comes from within, from the exclusionary nature of our current capitalist model. It’s time to openly acknowledge this reality and embark on the journey of establishing a new form of social capitalism that spreads its benefits more widely and equitably than the existing system. We cannot continue to tolerate a system that appears to limit capital ownership and its advantages to a privileged class.

Failure to address this trend or harking back to past capitalist paradigms only plays into the hands of those who wish to experiment with state socialism, a path that has consistently led to increased poverty, inequality, and instability. Our task is to think boldly in the face of this challenge, summoning the courage to chart a course into the unknown.

The global landscape has shifted dramatically, with China and Russia evolving into new models, combining capitalism with their own unique characteristics. The competition now revolves around more than economic systems; it encompasses issues of rule of law, human rights, and freedom of expression. Our mission is to demonstrate convincingly that those who ignore these fundamentals and hide behind a façade of pseudo-liberalism will ultimately fail, regardless of their system.

Addressing these challenges necessitates a fundamental reevaluation of the capitalist system. It’s time to recognize the deficiencies, the disconnect with democracy, the absence of justice and fairness, and the inadequate protection it provides. It’s time to reform capitalism to align with the needs and aspirations of a changing society, to ensure that its benefits are not limited to a privileged few, but instead reach the broader population, offering them security, dignity, and a stake in the future.

This reformation will not be easy. It requires rethinking established norms and ideologies, transcending the partisan divides that have hindered progress. It requires the kind of open-mindedness that Keynes embodied, a willingness to adapt and evolve, embracing new ideas and forging unlikely alliances. The vision of a reformed capitalism must be articulated with clarity, honesty, and a commitment to action. It must address the flaws in our current system, offer practical solutions to empower individuals and communities, and present a distinct alternative to the divisive trends that threaten our social fabric.

We must embark on a journey that involves multiple steps. It starts with acknowledging the flaws in the current version of capitalism, demonstrating how reform is both necessary and possible. We need to break down the barriers holding back new home construction, reviving the idea of a property-owning democracy while modernizing our housing stock. We must reform the pension industry, reconnecting beneficiaries with the funds they theoretically own, and removing obstacles that prevent these funds from fueling our national growth.

Employee ownership, supported by tax incentives, is another vital component of this transformation. Wider participation in ownership, coupled with safety net state support, can create a more equitable society where individuals have a stake in their economic future. We need to incentivize small and new enterprises, reducing the burdens on small and medium-sized businesses, and fostering innovation and wealth creation. Community initiatives and projects should be encouraged through the tax system, enriching our environment while promoting grassroots involvement.

This vision for reformed capitalism should be presented on the international stage as a way to outpace illiberal “capitalist” models. It should showcase British creativity and talent as we position ourselves in a changed world of trade relations, security challenges, and global influence. This ambitious agenda requires broad support, transcending party lines and uniting those who believe in the power of ownership, innovation, and social progress.

This mission is not without its challenges, but it offers a path to reinvigorating modern Conservatism. By breathing life into these ideas and rallying around this vision, the Conservative Party can find a renewed sense of purpose, uniting its members and aligning with the aspirations of the public. It’s a formidable endeavor, requiring political skill, courage, and the ability to bridge divides, but it’s an effort that holds the potential to define a new era of Conservatism, one that addresses the needs of the present and embraces the possibilities of the future.