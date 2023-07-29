Who has killed Barack Obama’s chef Tafari Campbell?

Tafari Camblell, private chef of former US President Barack Obama, who also is known as the “brain behind Joe Biden” was found dead on Great Edgartown Pond at Martha’s Vineyard on July 23. Police said, he drowned while paddle boarding.

While major media lined up to pay tribute to the man who was sous chef in the Obama White House, it was left to independent and British media The Daily Mail to investigate unanswered questions surrounding the reported drowning. It said, “Martha’s Vineyard police left the reason for the 911 call reporting Obama private chef Tafari Campbell’s drowning blank in official logs from the night of the accident”.

Campbell, the report said, was not on the water alone, “but police refuse to name the person he was with”. No one asks – why police is hiding the name. No one wants to know – what was the reason behind Tafari Campbell’s mysterious death. Is it a case of homicide?

According to media reports, at 7.46 pm, a 911 call was made to report that Tafari Campbell had fallen in and could not make it back to the surface.

ISource news noted in a social media post that Campbell was in under 3 feet of water: “Edgartown Great Pond Tide Charts Show Water Levels At High Tide Not Going Over 3 Feet And At Low Tide Less Than 6 Inches. ‘They want us to believe he couldn’t stand up,’ said a local boater”.

The Daily Mail noted of the 911 call to the Edgartown Police Department that the reason behind the call is left noticeably blank in the department’s logs while the reason for every other call for that night is given.

Campbell’s body was recovered on Monday at 10 am, more than 12 hours after he allegedly fell into the water.

No one dares asking – what is the reason behind such delay.

Tafari Campbell was found 100 feet from shore in around 8 feet of water. Since then, Massachusetts State Police have concluded that his death is not suspicious, adding that an autopsy also has been completed but that a toxicology report could take weeks.

The Post Millennial noted that Campbell “was not alone on the water during the unfortunate incident. However, the identity of the person accompanying him has been withheld by the police, sparking curiosity among the public.

It said, “In the pursuit of clarity, requests were made to the Obamas’ office regarding the occupants of the residence when Campbell’s accident occurred. However, no response has been received, leaving the public in suspense”.

“Further insights into the incident were gleaned from dispatch calls among emergency services. It was confirmed that Campbell had a companion on the water, another paddle boarder. Additionally, the initial 911 call, made by a female, indicated that she was on a boat, actively searching for Campbell, going ‘back and forth’ in her efforts to find him”.

Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama were not in their Martha’s Vineyard estate at the time.

Campbell was married and has two sons.

“Tafari was a beloved part of our family”, the Obamas said in a joint statement. “Today we join everyone who knew and loved Tafari — especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin — in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man”.