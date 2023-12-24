Back in 2019, when a comedian Volodymyr Zelensky won landslide in Ukrainian election – most of the people in the West were shocked. Some of the analysts even started believing – with Zelensky at the post of president, Ukraine is in gravest trouble. But majority of the Ukrainians were not aware, Zelensky would not only take undue advantage of his victory and try to remain in power indefinitely, he also would indulge into massive corruption and rampant loot of public wealth by joining hands with his former patrons – the Ukrainian billionaires.

Just within two years in the office, Zelensky was already looking for the exact pretense of further solidifying his desire of remaining in power indefinitely. He started making attempts – including the repeated attempts of joining NATO thus turning Ukraine into a fertile ground of Western chess-game, this destabilizing the entire region and particularly threatening Russia’s national security. Sitting in Kiev, Zelensky was repeatedly provoking Moscow with disturbing acts, which had forced Russian President Vladimir Putin in launching Special Military Operation (SMO) with the target of freeing Ukraine from the evil grips of neo-Nazis. Meanwhile, a crook Joe Biden found this an excellent opportunity of not only turning Ukraine as America’s play-pan, at the same time, he was confident about running the entire show through Zelensky – a man without any patriotism and integrity.

As Russian launched its SMP, during these years, billions of dollars in cash and military aid has landed in Ukraine, although major segment of these aid had simply vanished immediately after landing on Ukrainian soil. This entire process was not happening without the knowledge of Zeensky. Instead, he, his wife and a selected number of neo-Nazi confidantes of him were busy in rampant loot of these Western aid. The war is causing tremendous sufferings to the Ukrainian populace. But it is an excellent opportunity – a profit-making venture for Zelensky and neo-Nazis in Kiev.

Two years into the American proxy war against Russia, the funding spigot to Ukraine from the West has been essentially turned off. At the same time -Ukraine is short of soldiers and ammunition.

And Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is running out of time.

“A year ago, Volodymyr Zelensky was riding high. True, Ukraine wasn’t winning the war against Russia. But the president was receiving billions of dollars from the United States and the European Union, enabling him to maintain the loyalty of his military and intelligence community”, independent journalist Steve Rodan noted in a December 19 Substack.com analysis.

“Today, Zelensky is rapidly losing his money and influence. Washington has been forced to drastically reduce funding and the EU has stopped the faucet”.

So, what’s left for the former comedian running the show in Kiev?

Words. Just blank words.

“We are becoming more powerful every month”, Zelensky claimed during a December 19 news conference in which only one correspondent was allowed to attend. “With regard to the battlefield, Russia hasn’t achieved any of its goals this year”.

On the funding scene, US President Joe Biden has failed to deliver a new US$61 billion funding package as the Republican-controlled House insists Ukraine only gets more funding if Biden agrees to do something about the disaster at the US southern border.

The European Union, meanwhile, vetoed a US$55 billion aid proposal for Kiev.

Senior Ukrainian commanders have begun to demand answers from Zelensky on how the war with Russia could be sustained.

Zelensky’s fear “is that somebody, particularly from the military, might take a potshot”, Rodan noted, adding that the Ukrainian leader “fears that the next step will be a coup”.

Military chief General Valerii Zaluzhnyi has emerged as Zelensky’s top nemesis from within.

Stealing of aid and Ukrainian wealth

Until October 2023 having already committed US$113 billion in US taxpayer money to Ukraine, Team Biden is pleading with Congress to send another US$61.4 billion Volodymyr Zelensky’s way by tying the funding to emergency funding for Israel and the US border crisis.

Now, a top advisor to Zelensky has reportedly admitted that corruption is so rampant in Kiev that state that officials are “stealing like there’s no tomorrow”.

Speaking anonymously to Time magazine, a top presidential advisor to Zelensky said that the Ukrainian government’s efforts to stamp out corruption have failed spectacularly, having been implemented too late to have any impact. Those efforts included the firing of Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov.

The advisor said that Ukrainian officials do not “feel any fear” of pilfering funds because the firing of Reznikov and others took over six months after Zelenksy was warned that the Defense Ministry was steeped in corruption.

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee has claimed that “Ukrainian government officials allegedly engaged in bribery, used government vehicles for personal use, and purchased inflated food supplies for Ukrainian forces”.

Another Volodymyr Zelensky advisor is reported to have told Time that by the time Zelesnky acted “it was too late” and that the corruption scandal had not only become known in Western capitals but also among soldiers on the frontline, where troops reportedly began making lewd jokes about “Reznikov’s eggs” — a reference to the accusation that the Defense Ministry had vastly overpaid for basic items such as eggs and coats for soldiers.

Ohio Republican Senator J.D. Vance, a leading opponent of continuing to fund the proxy war against Russia, recently said: “I’ve sat in a lot of briefings where I was promised Ukraine doesn’t have a corruption problem. The Biden admin has lied to us. Not one more penny to Ukraine”.

The Time magazine report went on to claim that officials in Kiev are beginning to believe that, due to heavy casualties over the past year and a half, there may no longer be enough soldiers left to win the war against Russia.

Even if the United States were to supply all the weaponry needed, one aide said: “We don’t have the men to use them”.