Yemeni terrorists want hundreds of drone bombs to attack Israel

Following the 10/7 Hamas pogrom in Israel targeting Israelis, Americans, Europeans, and foreigners, as Israel Defense Forces (IDF) prepares for ground operations, a mysterious message was received by an Indian national from a Yemeni number +92965-49-74627 where the Yemeni side shared several pictures of drone-borne explosives and said they were looking for buying 1,000 pieces.

The text messages read:

“Hlo.

1000pks.

I this your production”.

Blitz is preserving screenshots of these conversation which was received from an Indian national, who requested this newspaper to investigate the matter and find the culprits behind these text messages. Later, from the nature of the text messages, it was deemed that the senders most possibly are Yemeni Houthis or any other anti-Israel terrorist entities. It is also possible that Hamas terrorists or any other terrorist groups inside Gaza or so-called Palestinian territory might be trying to contact potential suppliers of drone-borne explosives by using Yemeni and other WhatsApp numbers.

Meanwhile, a team of Blitz has checked the reason behind sending the above message to the Indian number and also checked if it landed wrongly in the WhatsApp number of the Indian national due to typos in the number. We also have tried to find if any such WhatsApp number exists in Pakistan and a few more countries.

As this is a developing story, we shall try to publish further updates.

“Palestinians” collecting donations for buying weapons and explosives

According to a source, “Palestinians” in various countries in Asia, America, and Europe are collecting donations to help Hamas and other terrorist groups buy weapons and explosives to “effectively counter” Israeli IDF’s ground operation. They are also sending messages to wealthy Arabs seeking “urgent funds”.

It is further learned that “Palestinians” are contacting people in Jordan as well as Chechnya with the request of facilitating the purchase of weapons and explosives and ensuring a “safe delivery method” of these items.

Several leaders of Pakistan-based Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) also reportedly trying to buy and transport short and long-range missiles to Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups. They also are searching for sources of nerve agents, mostly from East European nations.

To our understanding, this matter bears significant security concern as the sender of the message must have been extremely desperate to buy such items on an urgent basis. It is also possible that the Yemeni terrorists are contacting several possible supply sources in several countries, including some jihadist groups in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJ&K).

In June this year, security forces in Yemen’s southern port city of Aden, the interim capital of Yemen, seized a new consignment of drone components intended for the Iran-backed Houthis.

Security Belt Forces in Aden said in a statement that their forces recovered several sealed boxes containing telecommunication equipment meant to guide drones hidden in a truck in Aden’s Al-Mansoura district traveling to Houthi-controlled regions.

The cartons were disguised as medical supplies, according to security commander Jalal Al-Rubai, and the detained men admitted to loading the boxes from a warehouse for a local medical company in Aden.

According to the Defense Post, the “Made in Yemen” UAVs have become a complex arsenal that the rebels, famed for their infantry skills in Yemen’s rugged mountains, are steadily turning into an air force.

Saudi Arabia and the United States have long accused Iran of supplying the Houthis with weapons, a charge Tehran denies.

However, the rebels possess an array of military equipment, including tanks and Scud missiles bought from the Soviet Union in the 1970s, that they acquired from Yemeni army depots after taking control of the capital Sanaa in 2014.

As for the UAVs, the rebels say they manufacture them domestically, although analysts say they contain smuggled Iranian components.

According to a report by the Missile Defense Project of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), components are smuggled from neighboring Oman into Yemen’s nominally government-held Mahra province, and then by small boat along the coast.

A UN report in 2019 confirmed that the Houthis “retained access to the critical components, such as engines and guidance systems, from abroad”.

Meanwhile, according to credible sources, “Palestinian envoys” in several countries, including Bangladesh are frantically trying to recruit local youths and send them to join “jihad” against Israel. Once recruited, these youths would travel to Jordan and then be transported to “Palestinian” territory.

Another source said, the Pakistani spy agency Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) is coordinating the sending of Afghan youths to Palestine to join the war against Israel, where Afghan drug lords are providing required funds.