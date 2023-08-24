Yevgeniy Prigozhin, chief of Wagner Group, dies amid intrigue

Reports have emerged that Yevgeniy Prigozhin, leader of Wagner Group, and nine other individuals possibly affiliated with the mercenary group, died in a plane crash while en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg. These individuals are believed to have played a pivotal role in a brief mutiny against Russian President Vladimir Putin. Some sources suggest that Russian air defenses could have downed the plane. This incident coincided with the removal of General Sergei Surovikin, who reportedly had advanced knowledge of the Wagner mutiny, from his position as the head of Russia’s air force.

The timing and circumstances surrounding Prigozhin’s apparent demise raise questions about the current state of Vladimir Putin’s regime. The implications extend to the future of the Wagner Group and its activities in Africa, as well as its impact on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Experts have analyzed these developments, offering insights into their significance. Daniel Fried, a former US ambassador to Poland and distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council, noted the gap between Putin’s condemnation of the mutiny and subsequent treatment of Prigozhin.

Speculating on Prigozhin’s plane crash, Fried posited that Putin exacted revenge against those who challenge him. This act strengthens Putin’s position in the short term and reinforces his style of decisive action against opponents.

Ariel Cohen, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, interpreted Prigozhin’s fate as a stern warning from Putin, highlighting the danger of opposing him. The fiery end of Prigozhin, allegedly due to a missile strike, underscores the severity of challenging Putin’s authority.

The implications reach beyond the immediate incident. Questions arise about the future of Wagner Group assets across different regions. The potential integration of these assets into the Russian military is fraught with challenges, given personal loyalties to Prigozhin and the potential to compromise Russia’s plausible deniability for its mercenaries.

Brian Whitmore, a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, observed that Prigozhin’s fate was likely a targeted hit rather than an accident. Whitmore drew parallels to a crime syndicate’s logic, with Putin as the godfather and Prigozhin as a capo who overstepped his boundaries. Prigozhin’s fate sends a clear message about challenging Putin’s rule.

Analysts also considered the broader implications of this incident on Russian politics. With Prigozhin eliminated, the balance of power in Russia remains fluid, with ongoing struggles among various factions vying for influence.

Prigozhin’s death, whether coincidental or orchestrated, intersects with Russia’s strategic interests, particularly in Africa. Despite the upheaval caused by this incident, the dynamics of Russian politics persist, and the consequences for the nation’s future remain uncertain.