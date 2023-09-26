In the labyrinthine world of crime and deception, few figures are as enigmatic and nefarious as Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami. A man of many aliases and even more illicit activities, Sami has successfully eluded the grasp of justice through a complex web of fraud, extortion, and international criminal enterprises. This investigative report aims to unravel the intricate tapestry of his criminal endeavors, shedding light on a man who poses a significant threat to society at large.

A Chameleon in Journalistic Clothing

Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami has meticulously crafted a façade of legitimacy by posing as an “Undercover Investigative Journalist” for Al Jazeera. Further bolstering his counterfeit credentials, he has also claimed affiliations with the Israeli daily Haaretz and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP). Utilizing a photograph taken in an Al Jazeera office as his linchpin, Sami has duped numerous individuals in Bangladesh, extracting hundreds of millions of taka under the guise of journalistic integrity. One such victim, Aarav Khan, took to social media to expose Sami’s fraudulent activities, revealing the depths of his deception.

The CIA Connection: A Fabricated Web

Capitalizing on the recent “visa policy” announcement by the US State Department, Sami has added another layer to his elaborate scheme. He purports to have been commissioned by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) through the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), claiming to gather intelligence on Bangladeshis who could face US visa restrictions and financial sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Act. This audacious claim has not only added a veneer of credibility to his activities but also opened new avenues for extortion and blackmail.

The Al-Jazeera Deception: A Photo as a Tool for Extortion

In a calculated move to lend credence to his fraudulent claims of being an “Undercover Investigative Journalist” for Al-Jazeera, Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami posted a photograph of himself inside an Al-Jazeera office.

This seemingly innocuous act had a nefarious purpose: to legitimize his false credentials and thereby extort vast sums of money. By leveraging this photograph, Zulkarnain successfully deceived people into believing his association with the esteemed news organization, subsequently extracting hundreds of millions of taka from unsuspecting individuals in Bangladesh. This act of deception not only tarnishes the reputation of legitimate journalism but also demonstrates the lengths to which Zulkarnain will go to perpetuate his criminal enterprises.

The Man of Many Faces

Sami’s chameleon-like ability to adapt and evolve is evident in his use of multiple aliases, including Zulkarnain Saer Khan and Tanvir Mohammad Sadat Khan. On social media platforms, he brazenly claims affiliations with various international news organizations and the OCCRP. However, a closer examination reveals that Sami lacks any journalistic credentials, a fact corroborated by his criminal history. Before his deportation from Hungary on charges ranging from drug trafficking to running a prostitution ring, he had been arrested in Bangladesh for theft and impersonation.

A Criminal Odyssey: From Bangladesh to Hungary

During his time in Bangladesh, Sami orchestrated a series of criminal activities, including abduction and drug trafficking, while impersonating a “Captain” of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB). His criminal reach extends to a Facebook page named ‘Nagorik TV’, notorious for its involvement in extortion, blackmail, and other illicit activities. Tito Rahman, a key figure associated with this entity, fled Bangladesh after his affiliations with extremist groups were exposed.

The American Connection: Netra News

A senior member of the US press community has vociferously criticized Sami’s appointment as a “Researcher-Contractual” by ‘Netra News,’ a platform funded by the U.S. Congress. The member emphasized that American taxpayer money should not be allocated to entities employing known criminals and terrorists. This hiring has raised serious ethical questions and calls for an immediate investigation by Congress, as it directly violates resolutions and bills passed by the US legislative body.

Transnational Criminal Networks

Sami’s criminal activities are not confined to Hungary and Bangladesh; he has also been implicated in transnational drug trafficking networks. He was expelled from Hungary due to his involvement in a series of illegal activities, which he conducted under the façade of running restaurant business in Budapest. This establishment served as a nexus for individuals engaged in unlawful activities, including connections with the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah and the Palestinian Hamas.

The Honduras Connection

According to credible sources, Sami maintains business ties with Juan Orlando Hernández, the former President of Honduras, who has been indicted and extradited to the United States on drug-trafficking charges. A press release from the US Department of Justice corroborated these allegations. Years ago, Sami was introduced to Hernández’s drug trafficking network by an influential member of a Mexican narco-cartel that utilizes Hungary as a gateway for distributing narcotics across Europe. It is also alleged that Sami acted as a conduit for Afghan narcotics supplied by Hezbollah to Hernández.

The Shams Inc. Enigma: A Veil for Illicit Activities

Amidst the intricate web of criminal enterprises, Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami has established a company known as ‘Shams Inc’ in the United Kingdom. Speculation is rife that this new venture serves as a smokescreen for a host of illegal activities, including but not limited to, transnational drug trafficking and money laundering. Given the extensive and multifaceted nature of Sami’s criminal history, the establishment of ‘Shams Inc’. raises alarming questions about its true purpose. Could it be a new conduit for Afghan narcotics supplied by Hezbollah, or perhaps a front for laundering the proceeds of his various extortion schemes? The gravity of these possibilities makes ‘Shams Inc’, a focal point for further investigation, as it could potentially serve as the linchpin in Sami’s ever-expanding criminal empire.

The Extortion Web: Nagorik TV and Beyond

In a sinister twist, Zulkarnain Saer Sami has been implicated in an extortion and blackmailing racket operated from Canada and the United States under the guise of ‘Nagorik TV’, a Facebook and YouTube based so-called channel. Bangladesh Police have filed charges against him for committing cybercrimes. Sami, who falsely claimed to be a ‘Researcher’ for Al Jazeera’s ‘i-Unit’, has been disavowed by the Qatar-based network. His criminal activities extend to conniving with other members of the crime cartel, including Tito Rahman and Nazmus Saquib, to create and publish defamatory video content targeting various political figures, civil and military officers, journalists, and esteemed individuals in Bangladesh. This nefarious agenda aims at character assassination, extortion, and blackmailing, further solidifying Sami’s reputation as a dangerous criminal.

The Brother’s Contradiction: A Web of Lies

In a perplexing development, Mahinur Ahmed Khan, the brother of Zulkarnain Saer Sami, has given inconsistent statements about a violent attack he suffered. While he initially told international media outlets like Al Jazeera and the OCCRP that the assailants explicitly mentioned his brother’s journalistic activities as the reason for the attack, he later contradicted himself in an interview with vernacular tabloid Manabzamin. This inconsistency raises questions about the credibility of Mahinur’s statements and adds another layer of complexity to the already convoluted narrative surrounding Zulkarnain Saer Sami.

The Fugitive Cop Killer: Extortion Knows No Bounds

In an earlier report, Zulkarnain Saer Sami has been accused of demanding a staggering BDT 50 million from Arav Khan, a fugitive who is also known for killing a police officer. In a telephonic conversation published online, Zulkarnain Saer is heard claiming to be a member of Al Jazeera’s Investigative Team, a reporter for the Israeli newspaper Haaretz and ‘Team Member’ of Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

The US Congress Connection: A Scandal in the Making

In a startling revelation, Netra News, a platform funded by the US Congress through the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), has hired Zulkarnain Saer Sami, a known criminal, as its “Researcher-Contractual”. Despite having no journalistic background and a criminal history that includes drug trafficking and theft, Zulkarnain has been given a platform that receives American taxpayer money. This hiring has raised serious ethical questions and calls for an immediate investigation by Congress, as it directly violates resolutions and bills passed by the US legislative body.

The Anti-Bangladesh Network: A Web of Deception

Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami has been identified as a key player in a network of anti-Bangladesh elements, which also includes Interpol-wanted terror-funder Shahid Uddin Khan and the cyber-terror and extortion platform ‘Nagorik TV’. This group was caught red-handed disseminating propaganda material published on an obscure website called ‘Sri Lanka Guardian’. The content, aimed at sowing confusion and doubt among the Bangladeshi populace, was circulated and spread by Zulkarnain and his associates with ulterior motives.

The UK Asylum Scandal: A Threat to National Security

Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami, who has sought asylum in the United Kingdom under the false pretense of being a “victim of political vengeance”, has been actively disseminating malicious propaganda against the UK’s Labour Party. Utilizing his social media platforms, he has accused the Labour Party of promoting racist behavior and Islamophobia. This is particularly alarming given Zulkarnain’s deep connections with extremist groups like the Muslim Brotherhood and Hezbollah. His activities in the UK not only pose a threat to the political climate but also raise concerns about his involvement in anti-Semitic and anti-Hindu activities.

Human Trafficking in the UK

UK Home Minister Suella Braverman has expressed grave concern over the issue of human trafficking in the United Kingdom, a concern that becomes even more urgent in light of Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami’s illicit activities. Reports suggest that Zulkarnain is involved in smuggling illegal immigrants into the UK via the English Channel, adding another layer of criminality to his already extensive portfolio. This not only exacerbates the human trafficking problem that Minister Braverman is keen to address but also poses a significant security risk to the country. The ‘Stop the Boats‘ campaign, aimed at curbing illegal immigration, becomes particularly concerning when individuals like Zulkarnain exploit these vulnerable routes for their criminal enterprises. Immediate action is warranted to curb these activities and bring individuals like Zulkarnain to justice.

The Bangladesh Connection: A Web of Intrigue

Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami, a notorious criminal who has sought asylum in the UK, has been found to have connections within Bangladesh, including with former military personnel. These contacts are aiding him in his ongoing propaganda against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and other patriotic individuals in Bangladesh. After being expelled from Hungary for “suspicious” activities, Zulkarnain has been operating from the UK, where he continues to run propaganda in favor of terrorists and jihadists in Bangladesh.

The Funding Scandal: US Congress in the Spotlight

Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami, who has been involved in various criminal activities, was also hired as a “Researcher-Contractual” by Netra News, a platform funded by the US Congress through the National Endowment for Democracy (NED). This raises serious ethical questions, as American taxpayer money is being used to fund an entity that employs known criminals and terrorists. A senior member of the US press community has called for an immediate investigation into the matter, urging Congress to cease funding for Netra News.

The Propaganda Machine: Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey and Pinaki Bhattacharya

The article titled “Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey and Pinaki Bhattacharya, bird of same feather” delves into the affiliations of Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey and Pinaki Bhattacharya with Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami. It discusses how these individuals have been involved in spreading propaganda against the Bangladesh government and have connections with extremist groups. The article also highlights their efforts to influence U.S. policy towards Bangladesh, including attempts to impose sanctions on the country.

Read more about Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami:

Rape attempt on his own stepmother

In a particularly disturbing episode that further underscores the depravity of Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami’s character, he has been accused of attempting to sexually assault his own stepmother. This heinous act was so abhorrent that it led to his own father disowning him, severing all familial ties. This incident not only adds another layer of criminality to Zulkarnain’s already extensive rap sheet but also reveals a deeply troubling moral bankruptcy. Zulkranain for this reason changed his father’s name in his passport as well. The act of being disowned by one’s own father for such a vile deed speaks volumes about the kind of threat Zulkarnain poses, not just to society at large but even to those who should, by the bonds of family, be able to trust him.

The Hungarian Sex Trade Operation

In a shocking revelation, Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami has been found to be deeply entrenched in the sex trade in Hungary, a criminal enterprise that he allegedly runs with the assistance of his wife, Aditia Firoza Khan, who is a high-profile escort. This nefarious operation goes beyond mere commercial sex work; it is a calculated scheme to entrap politicians, influential personalities and wealthy individuals. By offering escort services as a front, Zulkarnain and his wife Aditia have created a web of blackmail and coercion, leveraging intimate encounters to gain political and financial advantages. This adds another layer of criminality to Zulkarnain’s already extensive portfolio of illicit activities, further emphasizing the urgent need for his apprehension and prosecution.

In light of the overwhelming evidence, Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami emerges not merely as a criminal but as a linchpin in a complex network of illicit activities that span multiple countries and involve various forms of criminality—from extortion and blackmail to drug trafficking and terrorism. His audacity to impersonate journalists and affiliate himself with reputable organizations only amplifies the urgency for immediate and decisive action. The UK should not allow its land to serve as a haven for criminal syndicates that engage in extortion, blackmail, and other illicit activities. The sheer scale and audacity of his operations, which have even infiltrated platforms funded by the US Congress, make him a clear and present danger to society at large. His activities are not just a threat to the legal and social fabric of the countries he operates in; they are an affront to the very principles of democracy, justice, and the rule of law. The time for equivocation is over; the imperative now is for swift, coordinated, international legal action to bring Zulkarnain Saer Khan Sami to justice.