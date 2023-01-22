Chilling broadcast details impact of latest Twitter expose

The latest drop of the Twitter Files shows that “exactly what we thought was happening was happening,” BrokenTruth.com host John Davidson noted in his Jan. 19 broadcast.

“Pfizer, Moderna and the pharmaceutical lobby was funding attacks on critics, dissent, science.” Davidson said.

Before reading through and unpacking the fourteenth edition of the Twitter Files, Davidson noted how the early 2020 global panic was exploited:

“I would like to interject it was clear that “rapid innovation” was the only solution the public narrative would allow. Every method of treatment was discredited. Ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, all this was shot down. Why does this matter? Because if there had been a valid treatment at the very beginning, there would have been no Emergency Use Authorization which means no money for tests, no money for new therapies, no money for research, no money for vaccines. We would have had trillions of taxpayers’ dollars still in our pockets.”

The BrokenTruth.com broadcast explored the “amazing” Twitter Files piece by Lee Fang.

1. New piece from the TWITTER FILES.

How the pharmaceutical industry lobbied social media to shape content around vaccine policy. The push included direct pressure from Pfizer partner BioNTech to censor activists demanding low-cost generic vaccines for low-income countries. — Lee Fang (@lhfang) January 16, 2023

Fang’s post reveals how the lobbying group for Pfizer and Moderna funded a special Twitter censorship campaign designed by a contractor called Public Good Projects (PGP) which worked to set content moderation rules around COVID “misinformation.”

Broken Truth explored “why so many executives from major corporations are involved in Public Goods Projects, an organization whose Pharma funded activist groups like ‘Shots Heard Round The World’ targeted anyone who promoted solutions that would end the FDA Emergency Use Authorizations.”

Hosts John Davidson and Clinton Ohlers interviewed Nicole Sirotek and Julia McCabe from American Frontline Nurses, who detailed how intellectuals were targeted by online groups organized by former Discovery Communications executives as well as executives from Merck, Morgan Stanley, TikTok, and even the Obama White House.

“Operating as a seemingly altruistic non-profit, Public Goods Projects is directly linked to political and corporate activists. Team Halo is financed by overseas interests like the United Nations and World Economic Forum,” Broken Truth noted.

“Thanks to courageous whistleblowers embedded in ‘Shots Heard Round the World’, [we learned] how these groups had the means, motive, and opportunity to conspire to defraud the United States out of trillions of dollars by hijacking social media, news organizations, and our own corporate watchdogs. They then acted to destroy the lives of honest scientists and healthcare workers”.

