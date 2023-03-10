Digital passport introduced in all clinics in Moscow

The institution’s digital passport has been launched in all Moscow polyclinics. On Wednesday, March 9, it was reported on site metropolitan city hall.

As the mayor of the capital Sergey Sobyanin said, this became possible thanks to the new EMIAS service, which greatly simplifies the management of the medical organization for the chief doctors of medical institutions and their deputies, and also helps to more proactively and efficiently monitor the health of patients, the city news agency notes. “Moscow”.

“Head physicians of polyclinics can now monitor work with patients online in all branches of their institutions,” the mayor said.

The passport contains analytical data on the work of the institution, as well as on the quality of medical care. In addition, it contains summary statistics on patients, including their gender, age, deviations in laboratory tests, the presence of a disability group, and other indicators. NSN.

Sobyanin noted that Moscow has been digitizing the healthcare system for more than 10 years, notes “Moscow 24”. According to the mayor, currently one of the main tasks is the development of a single digital platform that helps keep track of the condition of patients at all stages of treatment. All data is available online for both doctors and patients. kp.ru.

On March 6, it became known that a new clinic was opened in the Dmitrovsky district of the capital. About 66,000 adults and children will be able to receive medical care there. During one shift, doctors will be able to see up to 750 patients, the TV channel notes. “360”.