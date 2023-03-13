Infectionist rules out the possibility of an outbreak of dengue fever in Russia

Russia is not threatened with outbreaks of dengue fever, since there are no carriers of this viral infection here, and it is not transmitted from person to person. Tatyana Kogut, an infectious disease specialist at the Doctis telemedicine service, told Izvestia about this on March 13.

According to her, the fever is carried by mosquitoes, which are not found in Russia. Therefore, only imported cases are possible here.

“Another thing is that after the removal of covid restrictions, tourism to Southeast Asia has intensified, respectively, and the risk of importing this fever to Russia has naturally increased. Therefore, people who go to these countries must comply with preventive measures, this primarily concerns personal protection – the use of repellents, the treatment of clothing with insecticides, mosquito nets in the premises, ”Kohut warned.

She also added that dengue importations from tropical and subtropical regions are not a new situation at all. And the main “supplier” of this disease are the countries of Southeast Asia. However, in the last decade there has been a tendency for dengue to spread to other territories: some parts of the USA, countries of Central and South America.

Earlier that day, Dmitry Goryaev, head of the Rospotrebnadzor department for the Krasnoyarsk Territory, said that three residents of Krasnoyarsk had contracted dengue fever while on vacation.

On February 7, Rospotrebnadzor called the risk of infection with dengue fever in Russia minimal. As emphasized in the department, in Russia there are no favorable conditions for the life of carriers of this infection.

On February 3, a resident of Tatarstan, returning from a trip to Sri Lanka, found out that she had contracted dengue fever.